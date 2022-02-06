MotoGP, Bezzecchi: “Happy with Ducati, but I have to understand if this is reality”

Marco Bezzecchi was perhaps one of the biggest surprises of this first day of official tests in Sepang. After gaining confidence with Ducati during the three-day shakedown, Marco today took the satisfaction of finishing in 10th position at the end of the day, credited with the third best time among the Ducati riders on the track. Not bad for a rookie who is proving to have excellent potential already in these early stages of the approach to MotoGP, a category that is anything but friendly for rookies.

Behind this performance, however, there is a very specific technical reason, namely the fact that Bez was one of the few riders to use a soft tire with which to attempt a time attack. A mix of factors that catapulted him perhaps even too far ahead in the standings for what were his expectations, but that Marco faced with his feet firmly planted on the ground.

“I can’t complain about the lap times but it’s hard to tell if that’s the case – Bezzecchi said – I think that today many riders have not tried the soft, while I did. In any case, I am satisfied because it has been a good day, every time I get on the bike I understand the bike more and more so the position in the standings is not the most important thing of the day. In any case, today was a good time attack and I’m pleased because when I tried it the first time I didn’t feel comfortable, I couldn’t make the most of the soft. I had to train to understand how to do it and today it didn’t go badly. Tomorrow everyone will try and we’ll see what the real situation is. ”

Did you expect to be that fast?

“I’m doing a good apprenticeship process, I’m in no hurry and I don’t want to overdo it. I take everything one step at a time trying to understand what I do on the bike, which is really different, as well as the tires. I have to work a lot, but at the moment things are improving more and more from all points of view. I have to understand even better how to make good use of the tires in the time attack, I have to improve on this. Sure, I’m happy for today. ”

Did you ride with other Ducati riders today?

“Today unfortunately I didn’t catch any Ducati on the track, just Pecco but only after the starting test so it doesn’t matter. Nice to have found riders on the track that I previously only saw on TV, such as Morbidelli, Oliveira and others. Difficult to be with them, they are too fast but in any case it is important to understand some things. In some places where I suffer I can learn a lot from them, but today it hasn’t happened many times to find them in my lap “.

How do you feel physically?

“At the end of the shakedown I had just a little pain in a tendon, but nothing to worry about. I felt so much better today, I think tomorrow will be even better. My body is getting used to it. ”

Do you think you will try a race simulation tomorrow?

“I don’t think I’ll do a race simulation, maybe I’ll do it in Indonesia. I’ve been driving here for four days already and from a physical point of view it might be too much. It’s still one of my first tests with MotoGP and it’s really demanding. Tomorrow maybe I’ll do a 12-lap run, but I’m in no hurry. If I can’t do it here, I’ll do it in Indonesia because in any case it will be necessary to do it before I go to Qatar “.

The climate in the other half of the VR46 Racing Team box is decidedly different. Luca Marini had to deal with the price to pay when bringing a completely new bike to the track, given that he has a Ducati GP22 at his disposal and not the same and proven Bezzecchi bike, which is the 2021 version. held for most of the day Marini in the pits.

“It was a very difficult day, I would say to forget – Luca said – The test will start better from tomorrow, today was a bit of an anticipation. The difficult thing is that we didn’t find the problems on the bikes right away, so I sat in the chair for four hours before I could do a lap. In the meantime, the others were running… I could only run well the last two hours, and we checked the bikes and these are things that can happen with a new bike on the first day of testing. We weren’t expecting it, but it can happen. Now we need to work well to have both bikes in place tomorrow to work seriously on the track. ”

Have you got an idea about the new bike?

“It’s still too early to judge the new bike, I did a few good laps. The track for me is also new with MotoGP, it was more a job dedicated to trying to fix the bikes today, no more. At least we wanted to finish the day in practicable conditions to take advantage of the two bikes tomorrow. ”