MotoGP / Biaggi and that time in the lift with Rossi – Moto

The recent farewell to the World Championship of Valentino Rossi obviously opened the door to many analyzes on what was the MotoGP career of the rider from Tavullia, capable of winning nine world titles, seven of which in the premier class. During his endless sporting ride, the Doctor met many rivals, from Sete Gibernau to Marc Marquez, passing through Casey Stoner and Jorge Lorenzo. The first and perhaps biggest rival of # 46, however, at least on a media level, was Max Biaggi. The Corsair, unlike Marquez, Lorenzo and Stoner, has never been able to beat Rossi in the championship. Their dualism, however, more than the others, marked an era of motorcycling.

In the early 2000s, those in which the 500, which later became MotoGP, spoke almost exclusively Italian in the battles at the top, Rossi and Biaggi became the reference points of two opposing factions. “In my opinion our rivalry was not born by chance – the four-time 250 champion told DAZN, during an interview for the documentary RiVale – they made this rivalry ignite. I didn’t choose the role of the bad guy, just as Rossi didn’t choose the role of the good guy. We also let ourselves be used a little by this rivalry. At the level it has reached, the situation is not pleasant. It becomes a pressure, it certainly took something from me“, Explained Biaggi.

The Roman champion then told a funny background linked to a trip to Japan, in the harshest years of their dualism, when the two found themselves facing each other in the elevator. “We met in Motegi, at the time when our rivalry was at its peak. I was exhausted, this thing was starting to weigh on me. By chance we were in the same hotel and he, my physiotherapist and I found ourselves in the elevator. At one point I pressed the stop button – revealed Biaggi – I looked at my physiotherapist and then at him and asked him ‘but why do you break my co ** ons so much? What did I do to you?’. And he politely told me: ‘But no Max, it’s the press that says so’. I was almost ready to believe him. We could have managed this rivalry better “.