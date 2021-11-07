MotoGP, BINDER CASE – Bagnaia: “A super license would be needed for MotoGP”

Today Darryn Binder came into the spotlight once again for the wrong reasons. The South African hit Dennis Foggia on the last lap of the Moto3 race in Portimao, thus closing the world challenge in favor of Acosta. The Petronas team rider is not new to causing certain accidents and next year he will be in MotoGP, which makes more than one turn up their noses.

Bagnaia, on this point, he was the clearest in his judgment: “I think you should have a super license, like in Formula 1 – his proposal – Certain results should be achieved before passing the category. What happened today is normal for Binder and next year he will be in MotoGP, on a much faster bike. I hope that certain episodes no longer happen, but we need to reflect“.

For Mir it would take exemplary punishment: “It is not the first time that that pilot has done such a thing – he recalled – The most important thing now is to penalize him and not just for this race, otherwise it will happen again. Luckily no one got hurt, but it could happen“.

More guarantee Miller: “it can happen to make a mistake, many times we touch each other in the race – his opinion – Nothing happened today that is different than what normally happens in Moto3. It was certainly not good for Foggia and not even for Acosta, who could not fight to the end for the title against his opponent.. But I don’t think we need to be worried because Binder will arrive in MotoGP, it’s another level and then we all make mistakes“.

As for a possible disqualification of Darryn for Valencia, Pecco prefers not to express himself. “There are Stewards to take care of this, I’m lucky I don’t have to make certain decisions “.

Joanon the other hand, while conceding some mitigating circumstances to Darryn, he thinks that severity is needed. “I agree with Jack when he says that race accidents can happen, as I am also aware that Binder feels incredible pressure to move to MotoGP and that doesn’t help him make the right decisions. – explained the Suzuki rider – I also know that the fact that he decided the title makes this mistake bigger, however, if we talk about safety, then it has to become an example for the other riders so that it doesn’t happen again. We need tougher penalties“.

Millerinstead, he continued in his role as defense attorney. Not because the Australian wants to acquit Binder, but because he tries to put himself in his shoes.

“Darryn is a bit of a wild driver, but anyone can make mistakes like that. Even Valentino, who is the greatest of all, has committed some – his speech – The pressure for MotoGP is huge and he doesn’t know what awaits him yet, he’s just scratching the surface. To be honest, I didn’t even agree with the disqualification of Oncu. What happens in Moto3 I think is not a problem of age, but of respect. Mir and I have had some problems recently, but I respect him and understand his point of view“.