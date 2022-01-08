MotoGP congratulates Danilo Petrucci – Dakar

Thanks to Danilo Petrucci, MotoGP is following the Dakar with great interest. It is another great feat of Danilo, who with his performances is attracting the attention of his now former speed colleagues and professionals.

Usually, the most famous race in the world in the desert is watched a little casually: the riders, of course, know what happens, because it is still a motorcycle race, but they don’t watch it that much. But with Petrux on the KTM, everything is different. Yesterday, after the third place conquered on the dunes (which later became 15th for a penalty), a lot of riders congratulated him on social networks and even more, needless to say, is happening today, after the historic success. But also the motocross champions are waiting for continuous updates: Wednesday evening, in the daily direct of Danilo on his Instagram page, a certain Tony Cairoli also congratulated live, nine world titles …

Here are some comments collected after today’s feat: in summary, it can be said that those who know Petrux for having been his rival on the track or alongside him in the garage are not surprised by his speed, but by the results, yes. Let’s see in detail.

Andrea Dovizioso: “He’s scary, I’m happy for him”

“I know Danilo a little, I know how strong he is: off-road it is scary (in a positive sense, of course, nda), especially in the enduro and in particular conditions such as the Dakar. I am therefore not surprised by its speed, but I am surprised by the results at the end of the day: I imagine there are many difficulties in terms of management and navigation. It takes experience and he doesn’t have any: it’s frightening, I’m happy for him “.

Enea Bastianini: “In the future, he can win it”

“Danilo is doing something amazing. He had his fair share of bad luck, he paid for the inexperience, but he did something phenomenal in the last few stages. I had the opportunity to compare myself with Danilo in the cross: he is really strong. So I expected a little that he could do good results also at Daka: I believe that in the next few years he can be one of the contenders for the victory ”.

Johann Zarco: “A MotoGP rider adapts to everything”

“I am following Danilo’s race carefully, because I am interested and even a little worried about his adventure in the Dakar. I am delighted to see his videos, I follow his posts on social media: he is doing great things. For the moment he doesn’t seem to be in too much pain and doesn’t even seem as dangerous as I imagined. Surely the structure behind him helps him to be technically prepared. When you are a MotoGP rider you are ready to adapt to different situations, because the intensity of a MotoGP season is incredible, you learn a unique ability to concentrate. Knowing some stories of the Dakar I was a little worried, because without experience it can be dangerous. But for the moment everything is under control. Hi Danilo, I am following you with interest: it is incredible that he even managed to win “

Jorge Martin: “He’s doing something incredible”

“What he is doing is incredible! I know the level there is in that race, because I train with some Dakar drivers: he is doing something fantastic. Too bad for what happened to him on the second day, but he is still great ”.

Michele Pirro: If he can express his talent, he will amaze you “

“I expected it, why Danilo in the off-road vehicle is really scary. In Dubai (where Michele was recently on his honeymoon, nda) I had talked to someone who had seen him train and they confirmed that he would be strong. But it’s still something very dangerous: in the past few days, I got to ride a motorcycle in the desert: it’s really a lot of stuff, it’s anything but easy. He’s a great one. I’m following him, he’s thrilling me too. I’m happy for him, he deserves it: he’s someone who has always been strong, but, unfortunately, today’s MotoGP doesn’t allow you to have a heavy and large build. I say this because I too am penalized, I understand it very well. But where he can express his talent, you manage to amaze us. Too bad for the break on the second day, otherwise it would have made us entertained also for the final classification. I was following the Dakar in the days of Fabrizio Meoni, I have returned to follow it in these days. Good for Italy, great Petrux“.

Daniele Romagnoli (his technical boss at Ducati): “He’s thrilling me”

“Danilo is extraordinary! He is doing something amazing: this year I am following the Dakar as I had never done before. I worked with him for six years in MotoGP, my heart is with him. He is doing something never seen before, even if, let’s remember, his origins are in the off-road. One of his qualities, which also emerged in MotoGP, for example when he went to ride on new tracks, is his immediate ability to interpret, he manages to adapt and be immediately very fast. This certainly helps him in the Dakar, where in addition to navigation, improvisation also counts, because he is not aware of the terrain where you pass. It is one of his first gifts, but here we are talking about a different sport, you have to know how to use the road book: really congratulations, it is making me excited. Had he had less bad luck, he would have been even further ahead, but what he is doing remains incredible ”.

Fabio Quartararo: “I am very impressed with what Petrux is doing

“I know he is very, very fast in motocross, but the Dakar is a whole other story. There is the road book, it is very long, very hard, difficult. Despite this, he managed to win a stage: I’m very happy, because he’s a great person and a good friend. I wish him the best for the rest of the race and a bright future in off-roading: I know he could be very fast. “

Franco Morbidelli: “Great Petrux! I’m very happy for him”

“A great one and he deserves it. I’m also surprised, I didn’t expect it: I saw him go fast with off-road bikes, but I didn’t think he could do so well. Great Petrux “.

Alex Rins: “Dakar is a very difficult sport”

“Understanding the road book must be complicated: for Danilo Petrucci it was a very big change. He is very fast in the cross, this I knew, but it is a great challenge for him to do the Dakar, a race that, at the moment, I would not think of doing in any way, because it is very difficult and risky. I have to congratulate Danilo on his first victory: he is a very good guy. It must be difficult to manage the pressure of being in the desert, looking for the right path. Bravo Danilo, keep it up “

Joan Mir: “It’s crazy: well done, Danilo!”

“MotoGP and Dakar are two completely different disciplines, but in the end speed is speed. Danilo is a fast one and knows better than anyone what speed is and how to use it. Surely, the choice to participate in the Dakar is risky, because it is a dangerous race and the level of the drivers is high, it is certainly complicated, one of the riskiest races in the world. I’m sure Danilo will continue to do well, I think MotoGP prepares you for certain situations. I will be very happy if he manages to finish it, it would be great for him and for everyone. I didn’t expect that he would be able to win a stage right away: normally, the goal at the first Dakar is just to try and finish it, but he was immediately at ease and fast. This is crazy. Congratulations to him: he is probably more surprised than us, perhaps he discovered he has a new attitude, a new talent. Well done, Danilo. Now it will not be easy for him to maintain this consistency and this speed, the Dakar is very long and there are a lot of different situations. But he can handle it well. “