MotoGP / Dall’Igna: “Historic day for Ducati” – Moto

All Ducati bikes were on the podium today at the Gran Premio de la Comunitat Valenciana, the last round of the 2021 MotoGP season, held this afternoon at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Cheste (Spain), with the victory of Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge’s second place Martin (Pramac Racing Team) and Jack’s third place Miller in fact, three Desmosedici GPs entered the closed park of today’s race. For the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, crowned best manufacturer of the 2021 MotoGP season seven days ago in Portimão, this is another historic milestone, never achieved before in the premier class.

The winner of today’s race was once again an extraordinary Pecco Bagnaia, who thus achieved his fourth success of the season and his second consecutive victory after last week’s success in Portugal. Starting with the second best time, the Italian driver remained in the same position after the start, behind Jorge Martin, who started from pole position. With 12 laps to go, Bagnaia launched the decisive attack, overtaking his teammate and taking the lead, where he remained until the finish. Behind Jorge Martin, in third position, Bagnaia’s teammate Jack Miller finished. Starting with the third fastest time, the Australian driver had slipped to sixth position in the first laps, but once he found his rhythm Jack was able to mend the gap on his rivals and get back in the fight for the podium. Third with nine laps to go, Miller got closer and closer to Martin, but was unable to overtake him, finally finishing third and confirming fourth position in the Championship. With both of its riders on the podium, the Ducati Lenovo Team takes the title of Best Team 2021 in MotoGP. For the Italian team this is the second world title after the one obtained in the 2007 season.

Jack Miller: “I am really happy, although I would have liked to have achieved something more today. Unfortunately I lost time at the beginning: I finished behind and I had to recover to get back in the fight for the podium. It was a good race and I had a lot of fun. Valencia is a track that I really like and it’s nice to finish the season like this. It is the first time that three Ducatis have finished on the podium and it is great to be part of this important milestone. I’m sure our bike will be even better next year, so I’m looking forward to starting the 2022 season and trying to fight for the riders’ title. This year we finish fourth and it is my best result ever in the MotoGP Championship, so I hope to be able to do even better next year.“.

Luigi Dall’Igna (General Manager of Ducati Corse): “Today’s result is really an important milestone for us and this is a historic day for Ducati. Having three of our bikes on the podium is a dream, especially because it was a race with really close gaps. Pecco, Jorge and Jack really did an incredible test and getting the team title is also really beautiful. I am very happy and thank all the Ducati Corse staff for their commitment and dedication this season. Getting here required a huge effort on everyone’s part! Now we will continue to work hard to try and bring the drivers title back to Borgo Panigale next season“.

At the end of the 2021 season, the Ducati Lenovo Team riders will only have a few days off. On 18 and 19 November they will already be on track at the Circuit de Jerez – Angel Nieto to face the first two days of winter testing in preparation for the 2022 season.