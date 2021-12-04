MotoGP Di Giannantonio turns into Will Smith to announce his new number

With 21 already assigned to Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio had to change his number on his debut in the top class with the Gresini team: the announcement in a video taken from ‘Men in black’ in which he is interpreted by the famous American actor: ” I didn’t know how to tell you, welcome 49 “

Nothing to do for Fabio Di Giannantonio: with the 21st already assigned to Franco Morbidelli, the Roman rider was forced to change numbers in view of his MotoGP debut, giving up the table with which until now he wanted to honor his idol Troy Bayliss. After careful consideration, Diggia wanted to communicate his final decision to the fans with a hilarious video on social media in which he even let himself be interpreted by Will Smith …

DIGGIA OR WILL SMITH? – The new standard bearer of the Gresini team, who opted for number 49, has published a funny mini-clip on his Facebook and Twitter profiles, in which he explains, between the serious and the jokingly, the reasons that led him to give up his 21. This is a small excerpt from the film Men in Black, in which a Will Smith in the role of Fabio is advised by the more experienced Tommy Lee Jones. All seasoned with a characteristic Roman inflection: “But have you forgotten that you have to change your number? Do you think I arrive, get on the track, run, and people see du ‘moto cor number 21? ”.

I didn’t know how to tell you – “I didn’t know how to tell you… I’ll tell you so that the budget for this video was low, welcome number 49. Thanks Will Smith for playing me,” joked Fabio. To see him on track with the 49 we will now have to wait for the next tests in Sepang, but for the moment it seems that the first approach with the Ducati Desmosedici was more than positive: Di Giannantonio closed the Jerez session in 19th position, first among the rookie at 1 “6 from the officer Francesco Bagnaia.