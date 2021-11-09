MotoGP, diplopia: what is the disturbance that has stopped Marc Marquez again?

In motorcycle riding, whether on the track or on the road, sight is very important, especially if you are a MotoGP rider.

Because of this Marc Marquez, who has had the problem of diplopia again after the crash in training that prevented him from being in Portimao, he will not be able to return to the track in Valencia and attend the Jerez tests after the race.

What is diplopia and what are the causes?

Diplopia in very simple terms is double vision, that is, two objects are seen instead of one. It is classified in binocular form, the most common, which occurs with both eyes open, and monocular form, present with only one of the two eyes open, as the problem is not related to the correct alignment of the eyes, but to an alteration of only one of the two.

One of the various causes of diplopia is the peripheral paralysis, multiple or isolated, of the oculomotor cranial nerves (III-IV and VI cranial nerves), caused by ischemic changes, tumors, intracranial aneurysms or even trauma to the head.

What are the symptoms and treatments?

Diplopia is often the only symptom reported by the patient but, depending on the underlying neurological disease, it can be associated with many other ocular signs and symptoms (pain, exophthalmos, visual impairment, pupil changes, nystagmus) or generalized (tremors, disturbances balance, paralysis, impaired sensitivity).

Depending on the affected nerve or muscle, the image splitting can be horizontally (next to each other), vertically (one above the other) or oblique (a combination of the two above), and manifest in one or more gaze directions or be present only in distance vision (for example in case of 6th cranial nerve palsy).

The doubling of the image, in particular when it is also present in the primary vision, that is right in front of itself, is very disabling, as it generates a state of confusion often associated with balance disorders, dizziness and a sense of nausea.

For an ordinary person, there can be many treatments for diplopia: from surgery to treatment with botulinum toxin, passing through eye exercises and glasses with prismatic lenses.

Marquez’s precedent in 2011

In free practice on Friday morning in Sepang, Marc crashed on a wet track together with other riders. The Spaniard lost his lucidity after the crash and was forced to return to the hotel and raise the white flag for the rest of the weekend. In the impact with the ground, Marquez had taken a strong blow to the neck with subsequent inflammation of the nerve. In practice he saw badly. After also skipping Valencia, the doctors who examined him came out with the diagnosis of vertical diplopia. In fact, in the fall he also had a periorbital edema. The Spaniard underwent surgery on January 16, 2012 for superior oblique nerve palsy.