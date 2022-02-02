MotoGP / Dovizioso: “Ducati has more engine than it shows” – Moto

MotoGP like F1. Research and technological evolution are bringing the premier class of the world championship ever closer to that of motoring. Qualifying is increasingly important, as is the track position. Running in front ‘in clean air’ allows you not to overheat the brakes and tires, a condition unknown in MotoGP until a few years ago, but now more and more preponderant as evidenced for example by the difficulties faced by Fabio Quartararo in 2021 in the races in which he found himself stuck in traffic. Several protagonists who lived the MotoGP era not influenced by ‘formulistic’ factors have highlighted how these factors are now an integral part of the maximum expression of speed motorcycling. Among these, Marco Melandri e Andrea Dovizioso they weren’t afraid to point out that aerodynamics are ruining the show by drastically reducing the number of overtaking.

The Forlì, as reported by the Spanish newspaper ASbelieves that Ducati has even more power and more engine than it demonstrates because with the powerplant it has to compensate for being the prototype that generates more downforce: “Ducati has a great advantage over other bikes – the words of the former Ducati rider now Yamaha rider – it has even more power and more motor than it actually expresses because the horses must also compensate for the fact that it is the bike that generates the most downforce “. The Borgo Panigale house in 2021 won the Constructors’ title and with Francesco Bagnaia it won in four of the last six races. Aerodynamics have been refined for 2022 and additional horsepower has been found to put into an engine that is by far the benchmark in the category. Starting from the weekend with the Sepang tests it will be possible to verify the goodness of the work done in Bologna, an operation already praised by Bagnaia in Jerez: “Ducati has improved a bike that was already perfect”, declared Pecco.