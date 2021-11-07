MotoGP, Dovizioso: “Fortunately this will not be the bike of 2022”

Fourteenth position for Andrea Dovizioso at the end of the Portuguese Grand Prix. The Italian driver had other goals for this race weekend. With a cool head, however, the number 04 summed up his weekend in a positive way.

“Compared to the previous race weekends I made some improvements – began Andrea – My race pace has improved since mid-GP. I reached a good speed as far as I am concerned, in practice I never managed to reach this pace. In my situation it is difficult and it takes time but I managed to overtake other riders. The goal was to get Valentino back, he was always two or three places ahead of me. He kept up with Marini and left ”.

You decided to change the tires at the last minute and went from medium to hard on the rear. Do you think that without this change the result could have been different?

“The temperature during these days has been different from what it was here in April. Based on this, it was very difficult to decide which tire could be the right one to be able to make the most of the choice. The potential of the medium and hard was very similar. I think the choice depends a lot on the bike you ride and the characteristics. I don’t know what I could have done with the media ”.

Compared to what happened today in Moto3, what do you think of your future teammate? (Darryn Binder, ed)

“I think what happened today was something you shouldn’t see, especially if there is a rider fighting for a world title. For sure, what he did was not correct. You have to be lucid and intelligent. It’s always difficult, everyone is always on the edge, I still think we need to stay calm in these situations. As for his leap into MotoGP, we’ll see. It’s a strange thing for a lot of people but it’s a team decision. I think he has some good characteristics but I don’t know if they will be up to the MotoGP. Very often expectations are created and then the opposite is realized. The decision is made ”.

Compared to yesterday you are much more positive.

“We need to try to interpret well what we are doing with the team and make the most of it. Today I would have liked to be ahead but the goal is to try to understand as many things as possible. I don’t have a competitive package, luckily this won’t be next year’s bike. In these days I was able to progress a bit under braking and I confirmed this in the race. If you don’t work well during the practice sessions, then you pay for it in the race. For example, at Misano 2, having never lapped on a dry track, I was unable to go fast. Today was not bad, let’s not forget that I was last in the second corner, slowly I went out to rejoin the group in front. In my opinion, if we consider the pace I have taken, I have had good times ”.

In the tests at the end of the season, do you confirm that you will try the new bike of 2022?

“I will try the base of 2022. I don’t think it’s defined yet, I’ll try new things and that will be the basis ”.