MotoGP, Dovizioso: “it’s not easy to accept that I’m not fast, I don’t drive by instinct”

Misano did not go in the desired direction and then it becomes a must to reverse the course. Andrea Dovizioso knows this well, busy on the Portimao track, where a year ago he ended his adventure on the Ducati.

For its part, there is a desire for redemption with the intention of rediscovering the sensations rediscovered a month ago in the US round in Austin.

“To tell the truth, I don’t quite understand what happened two weeks ago in Misano – said Andrea – I left Austin with good feelings, while in the last race I struggled a lot. Honestly, I don’t know how to find a reason, even if the weekend was very special, since we always lapped in the wet and only found dry on Sunday. The thing I can say is that I can’t ride the Yamaha instinctively like other riders maybe do ”.

Dovi therefore underlines its limits.

“In acceleration I suffer, given that I am not able to be as competitive as I would like out of the corners, because I lack the grip I want. Then there is the braking, another point where I lose a lot, but maybe this is an aspect that depends on the fact that I still use the old Yamaha. With the new one, it is probably possible to be more effective ”.

Dovi obviously doesn’t want to give up.

“All of these difficulties are useful because they allow you to put together a lot of data and have more experience for the future. We are working to understand and go beyond the difficulties as happened in Austin, where we were able to take an important step forward. Obviously, it is not easy to accept that you are not quick, but at the same time in this MotoGP it takes very little to find yourself at the back of the group as happened in Misano ”.

There is also a consideration on the weekend.

“Personally I expect to see the more competitive Ducatis compared to when we raced at the beginning of the season, as well as Fabio”.

The last is for the duel in MXGP.

“It’s really hard to say, as there is a close duel. Maybe Herlings has a bit more speed than the other two, but I see Gajser as the favorite “