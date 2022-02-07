MotoGP, Dovizioso: “Only Quartararo can give the best with this Yamaha” – News

Knowing Dovizioso’s rationality and objectivity, we are sure that he did not expect top five times, the work to be done on the M1 and on himself is still a lot and the 22nd final time proves it, in these tests at Sepang. At the end of the tests, the rider from Forlì appeared slightly subdued, aware of the difficulties he inevitably has to face at the moment on a bike that still cannot ride as it should: “ The only one able to express the maximum from this bike is Fabio , he brakes and turns better, even with less grip, I can look and analyze the data, but the M1 must be driven as Quartararo does “.

The rider from Forlì analyzes the M1: “We are strong under braking, but in other areas we struggle”

The process of adapting to the M1, which began at the end of last season, has not yet brought the desired results for Dovizioso, who hoped to find himself in another technical situation at the end of the tests: “In today’s MotoGP they are all competitive, it no longer makes a difference on one track rather than another. You have to make the best use of the package you have otherwise it is difficult, also because they are all strong. I was hoping to be more advanced in adapting to the bike, shooting more and more, however, it is increasingly clear what works and what doesn’t “.

According to the Italian rider, the bike is very similar to the previous version: “The bike doesn’t seem to have changed much since last year, you have to ride in a certain way, in terms of chassis, braking and insertion, it is a beautiful bike, but in other areas we make a lot of effort e if I don’t drive like Fabio does everything becomes a bit more complicated, both on the flying lap and on the pace “.

