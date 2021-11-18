MotoGP, Dovizioso: “The new Yamaha has no negative points”

Andrea Dovizioso has finally gotten into the saddle of the Yamaha he had been waiting for so long at the Jerez tests. A demanding Thursday, which saw him make 53 laps, closing with the 18th time more than a second from the top.

The time trial takes a back seat, however, since the priority of the Forlì is to focus on the sensations and understand what are the steps forward compared to the old M1.

“Today was a good day – said Andrea – I tried the new bike and there are several positive aspects, as well as the sensations. Unfortunately there was too much wind and that complicated the plans, as we had a new frame and a new engine to test, but I couldn’t quite understand some things. Among other things, I also suffered when exiting the corners, even though I hadn’t tried the time, let alone put on new tires ”.

According to Dovi, the glass is therefore to be seen as half full.

“All in all there has been an improvement in line with what I expected. I took a step forward, but not like what Fabio did, since in my opinion his 2021 was something really crazy. The starting point of this Yamaha is still good, even if we have to understand what the limit is in order to understand the real potential of the M1. But I remain confident “.

Andrea then returns to the problems encountered in the recently ended season.

“When you lose in acceleration compared to the other bikes and you don’t brake like the riders who have the factory bike, it is normal to be at the bottom of the group. However, I must say that with this M1 I have not yet found a negative point, unlike the previous one, that when I tried something I always got worse rather than better. As I said, however, we are at the beginning and consequently the path is long. In fact, we will go to Malaysia, where we will better understand the engine issue, given that here in Jerez it is practically impossible to have certain results ”.

Cavalry is therefore the crucial aspect, but more is needed.

“There hasn’t been a big step forward in terms of power, although I want to say that I’m no longer in the same situation as a few days ago. In my opinion, however, we need more grip than engine, that is a fairly evident aspect for all Yamahas. In the end, each rider has his own style, even if Fabio and I agree on many things ”.