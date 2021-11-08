MotoGP / Ducati celebrates the title, Marini – Moto absent

Francesco Bagnaia in the role of leader, Jack Miller, Enea Bastianini, Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco ‘at the feet’ of the Italian rider: this is how Ducati celebrated with a celebratory image, the title Constructors 2021 in MotoGP won mathematically with a race to spare. Pecco won three races, Jack Miller two, Jorge Martin one, while Enea Bastianini and Johann Zarco boast more than one podium each. The only Ducati rider absent in the photo is Luca Marini, who did not contribute to the race for the title since none of his placements were important for the conquest of the Constructors’ World Championship. An absence, however, that makes noise even in view of 2022, when on paper Luca Marini will have a GP-22 factory available according to the agreements announced months ago between VR46 and Ducati, agreements that have not yet had a definitive formalization in the light of the difficulties encountered in closing the deal with the Tanal-Aramco duo. In any case, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer can look to the future with justified optimism, regardless of the future with the VR46.

Luigi Dall’Igna commented on what is obviously a great satisfaction being the engineering father of the Desmosedici: “AND it is truly a great satisfaction to be able to win the Constructors’ World Championship again this year and I thank our riders and all the men and women of Ducati Corse who have contributed to this incredible success. There remains a bit of regret for the drivers’ title, because this year it was really within our reach. Even today Pecco drove a perfect race and didn’t make the slightest mistake during the whole weekend. His was a great season and he is really a great rider. Congratulations to Jack too. We are happy that he finally managed to get back on the podium after having shown that he can be fast during the last races ”.

Claudio Domenicali does not exclude Luca Marini from the thanks: “The best bike in the world is Italian – underlines the CEO of Ducati – winning the constructors’ title for the second consecutive year is a great success and fills us with pride. Once again the team work of engineers and riders has given excellent results, the Desmosedici GP has confirmed itself as very competitive, taking 5 out of the 6 riders who raced the championship on Ducati bikes on the podium. Pecco Bagnaia, Jack Miller, Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini were all extraordinary and I want to thank them for giving us a season full of emotions with 6 wins and the record of podiums despite a race still to be played, 21. We have bet on these young talents and their energy without being disappointed. A big thank you also to the whole Ducati Corse team, for being able to take home this great result again, working with the passion and determination that has always distinguished every member of the Ducati family on the track. Now we just have to close the season in the best possible way with the Valencia race and then look to next year with the desire to improve ourselves more and more ”.