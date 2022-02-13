MotoGP, Espargarò gives Honda the winter title: in Mandalika Quartararo closes 2nd

10:22 – Our LIVE chronicle of the third day of MotoGP tests on the Mandalika track ends here, thank you for following it with us. Stay tuned to GPOne for all the statements of the protagonists. Today there will also be a Sports Bar at 3pm, Stay Tuned!

10:10 – Pol Espargarò closes the Mandalika tests with the best time of the three days and obviously with the new record of the Indonesian track. Behind him in the combined are Fabio Quartararo, who also attempted to snatch the best lap time in the final, and Luca Marini who did not improve yesterday’s time.

The virtual second row is opened by Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia in front of a Franco Morbidelli who only at the end of the day mounted a soft climb up the rankings and closed these tests with a smile. Well Bagnaia, sixth today ahead of Alex Rins, the only Suzuki rider on the track as Joan Mir was blocked by gastroenteritis.

Eighth time for Maverick Vinales, who confirmed the state of form of the RS-GP ahead of Marc Marquez. In the top ten also Zarco, who also carried out a race simulation. Binder is the first KTM rider in the standings with the 11th time.

Many problems today, with several crashes including those of Alex Marquez, Jack Miller, Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales. The most spectacular was that of Jorge Martìn, who accused a problem with the engine brake of his Ducati which then caught fire.

10:00 – Waves the checkered flag on the third day of testing in Mandalika, which sees Pol Espargarò enjoying the virtual title of winter test champion with a Honda that seems in great shape. This is the combined final ranking.

09:57 – Excellent time for Morbidelli, who jumps to 5th position when there are less than three minutes to the checkered flag.

09:56 – Quartararo files his own reference and approaches Pol Espargarò bringing his gap from the summit to just 0’014 seconds. The Frenchman wants to leave Mandalika as leader of the standings.

09:53 – The two factory KTMs improve their themes. Binder hits 10th position and Oliveira 14th. Now also Quartararo is pushing to try to snatch the best time from Pol Espargarò.

09:48 – Nakagami also improves slightly and is right in front of Morbidelli. Vinales is not incisive in the first sectors, it is not a time attack.

09:45 – Last 15 minutes of testing, with Morbidelli and Oliveira who also managed to improve their references. Vinales on the track now, too, could be on soft tires to attempt a time attack. This is the ranking

09:26 – Now there is no active driver on the track, a moment of total stop for everyone. We wait to see if anyone will decide to return or not when there are just over 30 minutes left for the checkered flag.

09:22 – The words of Pol Espargarò, enthusiastic about the new Honda.

09:20 – There are about 40 minutes to the end of the tests in Mandalika, all the drivers on the track are testing on medium or hard tires, no one is attempting a time attack but at the end of the session we will probably see another assault on the time trial exactly like yesterday.

09:05 – Marc Marquez is continuing his run on the pace of 1’32’5. A sort of race simulation to check the new Honda even in these conditions. The pass looks great.

08:52 – Jorge Martìn stops on the track at turn 9. No problem for the rider, perhaps a mechanical failure on his Ducati. Meanwhile Fabio Quartararo took to the track, closely followed by Franco Morbidelli.

08:50 – There are some statements from Joan Mir, kept off the track today due to a gastroenteritis. Here are his words:

“This morning when I woke up I felt something strange in my stomach, as if everything was moving. After having breakfast I went to the racetrack, but once there, in the office I started to feel much worse and I started throwing up. Then the doctor came to my office to try to help me, but in the end I had to go back to the hotel because I was completely exhausted. My physical condition stopped me today, I didn’t have the strength to ride and this also affected ours. work plan. I felt very bad but these things happen and in the end I have some good information from the first and second day of testing. I think we will arrive quite ready for the first race in Qatar despite all the inconveniences we have found during the last few two days here in Mandalika “.

08:40 – Jorge Martìn is also on the track, with the ranking which, however, is unchanged at the moment. Here is the situation now.

08:36 – Marc Marquez also returns to the track with his brother Alex at the wheel. Even the Aprilia riders are back on the track.

08:34 – The two Aprilia riders returned to the pits, with Aleix remaining in 4th position in the general classification and Maverick 7th.

08:25 – Fall for Jack Miller, who fortunately is well and is already returning to the pits.

08:23 – Aleix Espargarò and Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia are also on the track, like Nakagami and Alex Marquez’s Hondas. We will probably see other time attacks at the end of the day, the primacy of Pol Espargarò is not safe.

08:12 – Slowly other riders also begin to take to the track! Now Miguel Oliveira and Darryn Binder are also filming. Miller is carrying out a long run, in the wake of Zarco who continues to run and has reached 77 laps overall. Unchanged ranking.

08:07 – Zarco returned to the track to complete the run. He will probably do another 14 laps to complete the race distance on the same tire.

07:57 – Brad Binder was also on the track, while Zarco returned to the pits after a 14-lap run.

07:49 – Jack Miller also takes to the track, putting himself right behind Zarco.

07:45 – Zarco is carrying out a real race simulation, as reported by Luca Marini in the meeting with journalists.

07:44 – Finally some action on the track! It is Johann Zarco who breaks the delay after the lunch break to return to filming. The Frenchman was more than active in this three days of Mandalika.

07:36 – Sorry not to have other updates, but the activity on the track is completely stopped. It is not certain that there is other activity on the track this afternoon, but we stay tuned to follow the evolution of things. Soon the statements of Alex Rins online.

07:18 – We confirm that VR46 Racing Team has already finished its tests. Marini and Bezzecchi are meeting the journalists, soon their statements on GPOne.com

07:12 – Some teams had already decided not to take to the track this afternoon in order to organize the return to Europe. Strange, however, that no rider has yet taken to the track after the lunch break.

07:03 – A nice montage with the images of the drivers on the track this morning!

07:01 – Track has been open for over 15 minutes, but at the moment no driver is on the track. Probably now the temperatures are too high to have valid readings, even yesterday there was a fairly large window of total inactivity on the track for this reason.

06:58 – We know that Marc Marquez is a rather combative little chap and evidently when they told him that the reference to Mandalika was Toprak Razgatlioglu, Marc must have taken it very seriously!

06:54 – It should be noted that Andrea Dovizioso was the most active driver this morning, with 59 laps to his credit. Nakagami at an altitude of 57 is also very operational, ahead of Zarco with 56 and Quartararo with 54. No other driver has put together more than 50 laps in the morning, with Miller stopped at just 50.

06:52 – Green light in the pitlane in Mandalika, the last three hours of testing for the MotoGP riders. At the moment no one has yet returned to the track after the stop for the lunch break.

06:44 – A video of Luca Marini in action on the track yesterday! The VR46 Racing Team rider had closed the second day with the best time surprising everyone.

06:42 – A few shots of the Honda, enjoying the leadership of Pol Espargarò at the moment.

06:39 – Italians do it better, at least as far as the engines are concerned! Here is the top speed ranking, with seven Ducatis in front of everyone, followed by Vinales’ Aprilia which does the same speed as Marquez’s Honda. Immediately behind the other Aprilia of Aleix Espargarò.

06:29 – On the other hand, KTM continues to suffer, with Binder currently in 13th position as the best rider in the standings.

06:27 – This morning he again impressed Aprilia, who placed both Aleix Espargarò and Maverick Vinales in the top 7. The RS-GP 22 is now proving to be a certainty and the hope is to see the Noale manufacturer being able to play the role of outsider of the championship in an even more aggressive way than last season.

06:20 – At this moment the activity on the track is completely stopped. In fact, a 15-minute window has been foreseen from 1:00 pm to 1:15 pm local time to carry out the starting tests. Then there will be a 30-minute lunch break and from 1:45 pm the pitlane will reopen for the last test session.

06:15 – Jorge Martìn was the victim of a high speed crash at turn 8 this morning. Alex Marquez was also a victim of a crash at Turn 1.

06:10 – Pol Espargarò is the best at the moment, with the new track record torn by lapping on the edge of 1’30. Before the end of the day, this wall will certainly collapse further.

06:05 – Two drivers have already completed the tests due to physical problems. Joan Mir was stopped by a gastroenteritis and did not take to the track, while Raul Fernandez was the victim of two crashes between yesterday and this morning and preferred to stop because in the second he seems to have lost the perception of speed by making a big mistake in braking.

NEWS: Joan Mir is suffering with gastrointestinal problems this morning, with stomach pain and vomiting. Mobile’s Clinic Dr. Michele Zasa suspects a bout of food poisoning. Joan will be treated with tablets for now. Please note there is no reason to suspect Covid.

06:00 – Hello and welcome to our LIVE chronicle of the third and final day of testing on the Indonesian track of Mandalika

06:00 – This is the ranking of the tests when there are 4 hours left to the checkered flag:

06:00 – Take our LIVE chronicle of the third day of testing on the Indonesian track of Mandalika. Yesterday Luca Marini closed in front of everyone a day completely spared from the rain, today will be the last chance for the drivers to earn the virtual title of winter test season champion. The riders are becoming more and more familiar with the new track and after having demolished the SBK references it seems that today it is plausible to see the first 1’29.

Ducati still appeared to be the best bike of the lot, but Aprilia, Honda and Suzuki also appeared in great shape. Slightly suffering KTM and Yamaha. Above all, the Iwata manufacturer seems to cling to the talent of Fabio Quartararo, while Morbidelli and Dovizioso have never appeared at the same level and Binder is obviously struggling with the difficult task of acclimating to MotoGP coming from Moto3.