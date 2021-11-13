MotoGP, Espargarò makes Aprilia fly to Valencia: 1st in FP3, Rossi heroic in Q2

10:49 – Our LIVE chronicle of the FP3 MotoGP in Valencia ends here, thank you for following it with us. Appointment at 14:10 for the second LIVE of the day with the live broadcast of Q1, Stay Tuned!

10:45 – Aleix Espargarò managed to return the smile to the Aprilia men in this FP3 in Valencia, projecting the RS-GP in front of everyone. Miller confirms himself in great shape by detaching the second time in front of a reinvigorated Morbidelli, while Bagnaia opens the virtual second row with the 4th time.

Pecco offered his trail to Rossi in the last attempt and the Doctor was perfect in taking advantage of the opportunity, closing his last FP3 in 10th position and thus entering Q2 for the last qualifying of his career. An unexpected and certainly exciting result.

Fifth time for Jorge Martìn, ahead of Mir and Nakagami. Zarco precedes Quartararo with 8th and 9th place. But at the moment the attention of the paddock is all about the conditions of Pol Espargarò, the victim of a very bad high side in turn 13. The Spaniard is currently at the medical center, waiting for official news on his physical condition.

10:41 – Aleix Espargarò closes FP3 in front of everyone, but probably the news of the day is Valentino Rossi’s direct access to Q2. In his last race, he will be able to compete for a place in the first 4 rows.

10:40 – Step forward for Vinales, who marks the 14th time just 4 tenths. Aprilia finally fit. Nobody seems to be able to snatch the best time from Aleix Espargarò.

10:39 – Lecuona falls, while Bagnaia improves and is 5th. Rossi fails to improve, while remaining in the wake of Pecco. The checkered flag is waving, but several drivers are improving and the classification could change again.

10:38 – Rossi makes the most of Bagnaia’s hook and scores the eighth time, which then climbs to 9th. For now he is in Q2. Meanwhile, Aleix Espargarò places Aprilia in front of everyone.

10:36 – Quartararo meanwhile hooks the 9th time and remains in Q2 at the moment, but certainly not the Fabio we are used to seeing on Saturdays. Meanwhile, Nakagami takes the third time.

10:35 – Very bad the flight of Pol Espargarò.

10:34 – Morbidelli marks the second time behind Miller. Meanwhile, Bagnaia returns to the track with a new double tire for the final assault on the time trial. Rossi enters the track on Pecco’s hook, he could use his slipstream to score a good time.

10:33 – Morbidelli red helmet in the second sector. The Yamaha rider looks more incisive than yesterday and should be able to secure access to Q2.

10:32 – Pol Espargarò is at the medical center, transported by ambulance. Meanwhile, Bagnaia takes the second time, two Ducatis in front of everyone. Also Marini in the top ten, with the 9th time.

10:31 – The ranking changes with Miller responding to Mir and taking the best time. Rossi improves and is 12th, this is the situation when there are 10 minutes left.

10:29 – Mir in the meantime sets the best time, also beating Miller’s reference yesterday. Jack is doing well, however, scoring red helmets. Marini also fast in the second sector.

10:28 – The bike is taken away, the red flag is not necessary. We await information on Pol who is taken away on a stretcher.

10:27 – Fall for Pol Espargarò at 13, a very fast point. The pilot seems in pain, the doctors intervene.

10:25 – Beautiful leap also for Morbidelli, who snatches the third time of the session and also enters Q2 at the moment. There are about 13 minutes to the checkered flag of FP3, the real time hunt will soon begin.

10:23 – Great leap forward for Binder, who marks the 4th time. KTM has decided to return to the chassis used by Mugello, the Austrian manufacturer is trying to return to the levels shown in 2020, a season that gave the Mattighofen men 3 victories.

10:22 – Martìn is pushing, who is playing the title of rookie of the year with Bastianini in Valencia. For now, Aeneas is still far away.

10:20 – This is the ranking now, with Quartararo who still seems to be in trouble. The Frenchman fails to deliver the performance expected by everyone.

10:18 – Timid step forward for Valentino Rossi, who marks the 18th time but remains about a second away from the best references. Meanwhile Aleix Espargarò breaks down the wall of 1’31 and takes the third time in the combined. Finally Aprilia has found the road that seemed lost!

10:15 – He is trying to improve Marini, who after scoring three excellent sectors, misses in the third and mortifies a good attempt that would have made him climb the rankings.

10:12 – Pol Espargarò marks the second half and is behind his brother in the standings. The Spaniard is interpreting Honda better and better and his growth in this phase of the season is clear and all in all also comforting for Honda in view of a 2022 winter test that could start without Marquez on the track.

10:10 – The images of Zarco’s return to the pits with the smoke sprouted by his bike

10:09 – Nakagami finished in second place, who had already shown himself very competitive with Honda yesterday. The Japanese had come close to the podium in 2020 here, before falling into an attack on Pol Espargarò, who was riding the KTM at the time.

10:07 – Some problems on Johann Zarco’s Ducati, who returns to the garage with the Desmosedici which seems to emit excessive smoke from the exhaust terminal area.

10:04 – Aleix improves further, stopping the clock in 1’31’407, a time that is starting to be very interesting and that already places him in Q2. The track is definitely faster than yesterday.

10:02 – Aleix Espargarò answers the call, placing his Aprilia in front of everyone!

9:59 – All red helmets on the track, the ranking is taking shape in this first phase of FP1. Yesterday a disappointment perhaps came from Aprilia, struggling with both riders, the hope is to see the RS-GP in the top ten again today.

9:57 – At the ready start is Mir the best, even if the times are obviously still far from what we expect to see today

9:56 – The sun is shining on the track, finally the weather conditions are perfect and the riders will be able to dedicate themselves only to the time trial challenge.

9:55 am – Good morning and welcome to our LIVE FP3 news in Valencia, the light is green at the end of the pitlane, riders immediately on the track.

Ricardo Tormo from Valencia is ready to host the FP3 MotoGP, which as always will be decisive for gaining direct access to Q2 and avoiding the always difficult Q1. Yesterday Ducati placed Miller and Bagnaia in the virtual front row, with Pol Espargarò able to wedge between them in second position giving at least a smile to Honda, which obviously suffers from the lack of Marc Marquez on the track.

The three ended the session with a gap of less than 7 cents, a sign of the great balance on the track and also of the steps forward made by Ducati with the 2021 bike on a track like the Spanish one. The proof is represented by the difficulties of the Bastianini & Marini couple. The two have a different specification of the Desmosedici and found themselves relegated to 19th and 20th position yesterday, while the Pramacs are both in the top ten.

Those who will have to make a good leap forward today are the two Yamaha officials, with Quartararo finishing 11th and Morbidelli 13th. The only rider on the M1 to finish in the top ten was Dovizioso, finally author of an excellent Friday finished in 9th position. Valentino Rossi, on the other hand, appeared in difficulty, scoring the 21st and last time and today he will really have to do his utmost to try to hit Q2 in the last race of his career.

Our FP3 LIVE chronicle will kick off at 10:00, Stay Tuned!

This is the combined ranking of FP1 and FP2: