MotoGP, Farewell to Gianfranco Castiglioni, he created Cagiva together with his brother Claudio

Gianfranco Castiglioni, Mr. Cagiva, is gone, acronym of Castiglioni Giovanni Varese. Together with their brother Claudio, who has long since passed away, they have formed the most sporty entrepreneurial couple in the Italian motorcycle scene, together with Ivano Beggio, creator of Aprilia.

From Varese, Gianfranco had been ill for some time, he was 80 years old.

F.iglio di Giovanni, together with his brother Claudio in 1978 had incorporated the Aermacchi production plant at Schiranna with the Cagiva brand, then incorporating others such as Husqvarna, AMF Harley Davison, Ducati, Moto Morini and MV Agusta. He also owned the Casti Group holding, through which he had acquired several companies, including Franco Tosi.

Both brothers were great fans, even if Gianfranco – whom we called familiarly Carmelo Bene, due to the resemblance to the actor – he was the one between the two who at times held back his brother’s exuberance.

MotoGP, Motocross, the Paris-Dakar, the real one, won twice, then with basketball, of the Varese Basketball in 2000 and maintained until 2010.

In the circles Gianfranco (top) and Claudio (bottom)

ANDThe times of blitzes by helicopter or private planes, like when, after the accident of Hubert Auriol in 1987, one stage from the conclusion, when he was in the lead, on the initiative of Claudio he brought the Italian press first to greet the great Hubert in hospital, and then everyone to Crazy Horse. And how can we forget the basketball games with ‘mixed’ teams with the great drivers of the time?

Being close to Gianfranco and Claudio meant living sport viscerally. He also noticed it Eddie Lawson when in 1991 he signed the contract with Cagiva, winning for them the first Grand Prix in 1992 in Hungary: “If I had known that in Cagiva it was so good I would have signed before”, She said.

The name of Castiglioni has also entered into some legal events: the entrepreneur from Varese was arrested on tax charges in 2014 and also went through other troubles with the justice system.

He was joined by his sons Claudio Maria (former president of Varese Basketball) and Davide, as well as lifelong friends like Roberto Azzalin. To give us the sad news Carlo Pernat, their team manager for years.

“An era of motorcycling is over and I am proud to have been a part of it. Claudio was the commercial side, the public relations man, while Gianfranco was the real boss, the mastermind, the one who had acquired the Ducati, MV Agusta and Husqvarna brands“Pernat reminded him.