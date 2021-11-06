MotoGP FP3 GP Algarve, Bagnaia in the lead, with Quartararo only 1 thousandth

The duel between Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo also continues in the third Free Practice session of the Algarve GP of the MotoGP, on the Portimao track, and the two contenders could not be closer. At the end of the FP3 round, in fact, the Ducati of Bagnaia precedes the Yamaha of the fresh world champion by only 1 thousandth. With a time of 1: 39.202 Bagnaia puts everyone in line and the fight for the pole promises to be exciting. Good third Joan Mir with Suzuki, 25 thousandths behind, confirming the tight level of the confrontation on the track.