MotoGP FP3 GP Algarve, Bagnaia in the lead, with Quartararo only 1 thousandth
In the third session the best time of the Italian of Ducati who is only 1 thousandth behind the Yamaha champion. 3rd Mir, 6th Morbidelli, 9th Marini
The duel between Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo also continues in the third Free Practice session of the Algarve GP of the MotoGP, on the Portimao track, and the two contenders could not be closer. At the end of the FP3 round, in fact, the Ducati of Bagnaia precedes the Yamaha of the fresh world champion by only 1 thousandth. With a time of 1: 39.202 Bagnaia puts everyone in line and the fight for the pole promises to be exciting. Good third Joan Mir with Suzuki, 25 thousandths behind, confirming the tight level of the confrontation on the track.
top-10
–
In a sunny session, but characterized by strong winds, the following also finished in the top ten: 4. Jack Miller (Ducati, +0.160); 5. Alex Marquez (Honda Lcr, +0.173); 6 Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha, +0.274); 7. Alex Rins (Suzuki, +0.348); 8. Pol Espargaro (Honda Hrc, +0.350); 9. Luca Marini (Ducati Avintia, +0.378) and 10. Jorge Martin + (Ducati Pramac, +0.461). All these drivers qualified directly for Q2.
the Italians out of q2
–
The other Italians remain out, therefore forced to Q1: 14. Enea Bastianini (Ducati Esponsorama), 17. Danilo Petrucci (Ktm Tech3), 19. Valentino Rossi (Yamaha SRT) and 22. Andrea Dovizioso (Yamaha SRT).
FP3 MotoGP GP Algarve, the classification
–
The ranking of the FP3 of the Algarve GP of the MotoGP.
1. Bagnaia 1’39.202
2. Quartararo 0.001
3. Mir 0.025
4. Miller 0.160
5. A. Marquez 0.173
6. Morbidelli 0.274
7. Rins 0.348
8. P. Espargaro 0.350
9. Marine 0.378
10. Martin 0.461
11. Nakagami 0.466
12. Lecuona 0.681
13. Bastianini 0.734
14. Zarco 0.793
15. Oliveira 0.859
16. Petrucci 1.005
17. Rossi 1.011
18. Binder 1.011
19. Bradl 1.080
20. Dovizioso 1.162
21. Viñales 1.414
22. A. Espargaro 1.624
November 6, 2021 (change November 6, 2021 | 12:51)
