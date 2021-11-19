MotoGP, Gardner: “Does Fernandez feel he is the moral winner of Moto2? Bullshit”

It was supposed to be a quiet day of testing, but there was no shortage of sparks in the Tech3 team garage, thanks to an interview by Raul Fernandez released to Motorsport in which the Spaniard declared that his team would have hindered him from winning the Moto2 title and who therefore feels that he is ‘the moral winner’.

“What I do know is that I won the championship, because he is the best on the track to win, the rest is bullshit”Remy Gardner’s piqued response. Raul, on the other hand, preferred not to return to the question: “that’s the past and now I’m focused on MotoGP, maybe my words haven’t been interpreted well, it’s been a great season with incredible people in the garage ”.

Better then to talk about KTM and this second test for the couple, after the first taste of the RC16 had in Misano.

“The straights are now very short – joked the Australian – You are practically always bent over, you go zigzagging to prepare for the next corner. Compared to Moto2, both the trajectories and the braking points are very different, everything is new. It’s pretty scary how fast you go, but it’s fun when you feel all the power “.

Of course Remy is only at the beginning,

“Electronics is the most complicated thing to manage right now – has continued – The 35 laps I had done at Misano only helped me understand what awaited me. I don’t know how long it will take me to learn, I don’t have to push too hard but take my time. There will be other tests before starting to run “.

Physically Gardner feels good.

“After the first outing, my forearms felt a little stiff, but then it got better. I will definitely have to train a little more, but I’m a big boy and that helps. The braking is much harder, but also the acceleration, certainly after Friday I will understand which muscles I will have to train”He concluded with a smile.

Fernandez: “I have a teacher to learn from, his name is Dani Pedrosa”

Fernandez is also galvanized after the day, in which he was clearly the best of the rookies. The final position is 19th, but the important thing is the gap from the first contained in 1’770.

“I am very happy, today was a real first day as a MotoGP rider and I enjoyed myself, like a child on the first day of school – he said – I really like the braking, but everything is incredible. I don’t have a real program for these days, I just have to do laps and understand everything better“.

Raul also knows where he needs to and can improve.

“For me the hardest thing is to have the perfect lean angle to use the maximum power – he said – It is difficult to explain, but if you are very inclined you have no power and the same happens if you get the bike up too early. Luckily we have a professor called Dani Pedrosa to learn, I’ve already spent a lot of time talking to him, our team is stronger than what you see on the outside. The bike is very competitive and I know where to improve. I don’t know what will happen, but I will definitely enjoy it“.

The incredible thing is that Raul was racing in Moto3 less than 365 days ago.

“Less than a year has passed and now I’m in Motogp, in between I also played for the Moto2 title in the last race. I never could have thought that all this would happen “.