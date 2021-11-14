MotoGP, GP Valencia. Bagnaia: ‘I was about to get hit by Valentino Rossi’

Bagnaia in Valencia will start behind the poleman Martin. Pecco reveals a curious episode that took place during qualifying, where he rode with Rossi behind him: “I almost let myself be hit by Valentino, the same thing happened to me in Qatar: I think he entered my air tunnel when he braked the bike and accelerated. Anyway helping him is the least I can do. ” On Sunday, Rossi’s last GP at 2 pm live on Sky Sport MotoGP, Sky Sport Uno, TV8 and streaming on NOW

With the 2nd time in qualifying in Valencia, Pecco Bagnaia equals the record sequence (10 consecutive) for a Ducati rider, scored by Casey Stoner in 2008 from Barcelona to Phillip Island. Furthermore, the Turinese in the 12th front row of the season, one step away from the 13 achieved by the Australian in that same year. “These are numbers that make me happy and proud”, explains Bagnaia to Sky. “In Valencia I never went fast – he adds – the only ‘constant’ is that I always fall in turn 2 and it’s an incredible thing, which I have to analyze better. The grip of this track is different from all the others, it’s as if the tires don’t ‘cling’ and at 2 it seems to arrive with both wheels locked and you have to hope to be able to get in, it’s a strange feeling. But we did a good qualifying and Martin earned pole“. In Q2 he risked the contact with his friend and ‘teacher’ Valentino. “I think he entered my air tunnel and when he braked the bike he accelerated, but that’s something that happens often. Then I’m going to ask him …”. Bagnaia was the only one to work with the soft. “Tire wear is very high on the left and you have to be careful. The soft went very well, definitely better than the hard one. But when I put the average I improved the time again and I think I have quite clear ideas for the race “.