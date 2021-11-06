MotoGP, Grande Bagnaia: fifth consecutive pole, Portimao is his. Miller 2nd, Mir 3rd

16:00 – So ends our LIVE chronicle of the MotoGP qualifications in Portimao, thank you for following them with us. Stay tuned to GPOne for all the declarations of the protagonists directly from the paddock and remember the appointment with our Bar Sport tonight. Stay Tuned!

15:56 – Great performance for Pecco Bagnaia who manages to snatch the 5th consecutive pole in this 2021. The Ducati rider was clearly the best, while today perhaps the rider who seemed the only one able to beat him was missing, that is a opaque Quartararo who finished only 7th. Miller tried to snatch the pole from his teammate, but he finished just over a tenth, while the front row will be closed by Joan Mir, who confirms the excellent weekend lived up to now.

Fourth time for Jorge Martìn, who definitively chases away the ghosts of Portimao, while Zarco wins the 5th time. Second row closed by Pol Espargarò, in front of Quartararo and Alex Marquez.

Ninth time for Franco Morbidelli, who is growing but certainly still far from perfect physical condition. Lecuona in tenth position ahead of Rins and Marini, victim of a crash at the beginning of the session and then unable to improve on the second bike. Tomorrow Valentino Rossi will start 16th.

15:50 – Miller also improves but remains second. Quartararo improves, but remains in seventh position. French just can’t shine today. The pole belongs to Bagnaia!

15:49 – Quartararo approaches, but does not go beyond the 7th time. The French is not as incisive as seen in free practice. Bagnaia pushes again and files his own reference stopping the clock in 1’38’725

15:48 – Bagnaia sets the best time and places himself in front! Miller remains second over Miller and Mir. Pol Espargarò and Alex Marquez are also going strong.

15:47 – Great first sectors for Zarco, who scores red helmets and is a candidate for a place at the top. Bagnaia is also pushing very hard.

15:46 – Marini returned to the track and now behind Bagnaia who is launching. An excellent hook for Marini, who could climb the rankings.

15:45 – The riders are back on track, we still don’t know if Marini will be able to get back on track with the second bike.

15:44 – Time canceled in Quartararo, who is in 9th position and therefore has to rebuild everything. Bagnaia passes 4th behind Martìn who is definitely chasing away any ghost in Portimao.

15:42 – This is the classification as the drivers return to the pits to change tires and attempt the last assault on the time trial.

15: 40- Upset ranking! Jack Miller takes the best time ahead of Joan Mir and Quartararo. pity for Bagnaia who lost an excellent time for the yellow flag. Luca Marini fell.

15:39 – Jorge Martìn marks the best time also taking advantage of the wake of Bagnaia, who is behind him. Third time for Quartararo.

15:38 – The ranking takes shape, with Alex Marquez scoring the best time ahead of Joan Mir. The references are still far away, while Bagnaia is very fast in the first sectors.

15:36 – The pilots always take the first pass very carefully. In Portimao there is a certain difficulty in keeping the tires warm.

15:34 – Q2 starts in the Algarve, the challenge between Bagnaia and Quartararo begins.

15:34 – Less than a minute at the green light of this Q2, the drivers are about to return to the track for the last challenge with the time trial.

15:33 – Lecuona’s time seems to be confirmed, this is the list that will compete in Q2, Lecuona is inside.

15:31 – There is a doubt about the time of Lecuona that could be canceled. Perhaps the Spaniard got it under the yellow flags regime and the eventual cancellation of that passage would allow Bastianini to enter Q2.

15:29 – Five minutes to the start of Q2, with Bagnaia and Quartararo likely to compete again for pole.

15:27 – It therefore ends with Zarco and Lecuona passing the Q1 of Portimao in Q2. Too bad for Bastianini, first of the excluded and just 1 tenth from the time of Lecuona. Valentino Rossi did not go badly, who pulled out of the back of the standings and will start in 16th position tomorrow. Penultimate Dovizioso, who probably without Nakagami’s fall would have been last again. The Italian is in great difficulty in Portimao.

15:25 – Zarco improves further and rises to the top of the standings in Q1. This is the ranking

15:24 – Zarco takes the second position of Bastianini, entering Q2. The Frenchman is trying again and scores some red helmets in the first two sectors.

15:23 – Excellent Bastianini who climbs to second position behind Lecuona. Zarco is also improving.

15:22 – Lecuona scores a great time and takes the first position on Zarco. They are the qualifiers right now. Bastianini scores some red helmets.

15:21 – Nakagami crashed, session probably over for the Japanese. Bastianini is improving at the moment and could unravel from the last position. Enea goes back to 7th place but is still far from Q2.

15:20 – Nakagami is pushing to move the ranking and closes his attempt with the 6th time. Very far away Dovizioso, who laps two seconds from Zarco’s reference.

15:18 – All the drivers stopped in the pits, last 5 minutes to gain access to Q2. Bastianini is still last, after having aborted a good lap for passing on the green.

15:17 – Zarco breaks the delay and snatches the best time from Espargarò. Third Oliveira on Lecuona and Vinales, all enclosed in less than a second.

15:16 – This is the classification, while some riders remain on the track and others bring the tires forward for a third attempt at a fast lap.

15:15 – The ranking changes immediately with Aleix Espargarò who takes the best time ahead of Miguel Oliveira. Zarco is not very effective at the moment, who is 7th.

15:13 – The best on the first step across the finish line are Lecuona and Aleix Espargarò, with Oliveira immediately behind them. But times are coming down. Fall for Binder with KTM.

15:11 – It is easy to assume that Zarco is one of the favorites of the round, while second place seems within the reach of several drivers. It will be a very tough Q1.

15:10 – Green light in the pitlane, Q1 starts. Only two places up for grabs to enter the final qualifying phase.

15:08 – This is the list of drivers who will compete in Q1 in a few minutes.

15:07 – Three Ducatis in front of everyone therefore in the last free practice session in the Algarve. Zarco finally seemed to be back to his level, scoring the second best time behind Pecco and ahead of once again an excellent Luca Marini.

15:05 – Welcome to our LIVE chronicle of the MotoGP qualifications in Portimao, FP4 has just ended with Bagnaia setting the best time. This is the ranking

The Portimao weekend gets underway with qualifying that will undoubtedly see a confrontation at the limit between Bagnaia and Quartararo, constantly at the top up to now and very close in FP3. The two are pushing hard once the pressure to award the title is overcome and very few seem to be able to worry them to try to snatch the pole.

One of these could be Joan Mir, quick from Friday morning and able to finish third in the combined. The 2020 champion is finally expressing himself on the levels everyone expected on the eve of this season and Portimao could be the right race for a rematch. A rematch that Jack Miller is also looking for, author of the 4th time in the combined and in search of glory in the last two stages of a season that is sometimes disappointing for the Australian.

Franco Morbidelli was also very incisive, who managed to snatch the 6th time behind Alex Marquez and is returning the magnificent driver seen in 2020. The hope is that Franco will then be able to keep up to the end in the race despite a physical condition that at the moment is not yet perfect. Great work also for Luca Marini, who thanks to the 9th fastest time gained direct access to Q2. Rossi and Dovizioso will have to sweat to get back into the fight at the top. The two finished the combined with the 19th and 22nd times, both more than a second from the top.

This is the combined classification of the free MotoGP races in Portimao