MotoGP, Guidotti: “KTM like Aprilia in the 90s, has courage and is different”

From red to orange, in January the color of Francesco Guidotti’s uniform will change and it is a return to the past. The Tuscan manager had in fact already been in charge of KTM’s 125 and 250 projects and has now accepted the Austrians’ offer to lead the official team in MotoGP.

Francesco, you used to ferry the pilots from the satellite team to the officer, now you make this leap.

“It was time! (laughs) I do not put myself at the level of the riders, they are the ones who really make the difference, but now it has happened to me. I’m telling the truth, I wasn’t looking for it, but when the opportunity arose I felt a fire inside, I said to myself: it’s my time, I’ll start all over again. Already from the first contacts I felt in a family environment, which I already knew, I immediately unmarked the doubts about what I would find. I know their ambition and the strength with which they want to get there. I know it will not be a joke, I will have to get back into the game but I live this situation with great determination“.

What idea did you have of KTM from the outside?

“From the beginning I had great respect for them, because they wanted to put themselves in a very different context from those that belonged to their history, they had never even raced in the SBK World Championship, in a championship with large displacement bikes. This respect has increased for their technical choices for frame and suspension, they reminded me of what Aprilia had been in the early 90s, when it challenged the Honda NSR with lamellar admission with the rotating disc one, which on paper now seems outdated. . I came up with that strategy, that desire not to do things like others but to take their own path, without abandoning what identifies it as a company. In my opinion it was a test of courage, strength and having already won 5 races in 5 years does her honor. Being a company that dominates in all the disciplines in which it participates, this is not enough, it wants to make a bang. It is a very dynamic company that knows that to arrive you need skills, determination and commitment, it is nice to be part of this challenge“.

How hard was it to say goodbye to Pramac?

“I’ve always been a Pramac man. When I communicated my decision to Campinoti, he was disappointed. He didn’t expect it because it all happened very quickly, it was something ‘cooked and eaten’, as they say in my part of the world. However, from the person he is, the first thing that Paolo wanted to underline is that our personal relationship will not change, there are mutual esteem and respect that go well beyond the professional aspect. This pleased me very much. I made a decision on the wire, but the timing was those and sometimes you have to make some unpleasant choices“.

How did KTM convince you?

“It didn’t take long also because, as I said, there was no time, I decided in a few days. I also knew their reality well, I had lived it firsthand, and then we had always stayed in touch. I too was amazed, because I totally question myself. Where I was I lived in a condition of relative comfort because I knew the environment and I myself was doing it, in a certain sense. I had everything under control, everything was tested, so I was amazed that I was able to leave just when it seemed time to reap the benefits of years of work. This is a challenge on another level, less attractive in the short term in terms of results, but in the future it will guarantee me without professional growth“.

Leave the ‘Ducati system’, envied by the whole paddock, to go to a KTM that struggled a lot in 2021 after the good results of 2020.

“With just 5 years of experience in MotoGP, every situation is still potentially new for them. In the first 4 years they enjoyed the concessions and therefore a certain flexibility, losing them after the 2020 results, they found themselves managing a totally new and much more difficult condition. They paid the price, now let’s see if the changes made, especially on a technical level with the arrival of Fabiano Sterlacchini but also of others, will be able to cope with this new state and return to 2020. In that year they were the best at interpreting the concessions in the best possible way, they weren’t the only ones to have them “.

Did you mention Sterlacchini, with him and you KTM is therefore betting on the Italians to win?

(laughs) “I don’t know if it’s a question of nationality or opportunity. Fabiano is definitely an experienced person who can give a nice help from a technical point of view, I will try to make mine available.. The fact that we are both Italians is perhaps a coincidence, but even in the Japanese teams there are many Italians, or in any case Latin. We are probably more predisposed to handle the unexpected, a little more imaginative, we can improvise“.

What do you think you can bring from your experience in MotoGP and SBK?

“It is not the first time that I have to deal with an official team, this helps me to know its strengths and weaknesses. Not having spent even a day in this new context yet, I find it hard to answer, but I think I have a wealth of experience that can help“.

What do you think of Oliveira and Binder, your new drivers?

“They are two riders who, when they had the opportunity to win in MotoGP, took advantage of it. Miguel was close to the World Championship in the other categories, while Brad had dominated the championship in Moto3. I am very, very happy to be able to work with them, in my opinion the bike and rider package will work very well. I don’t know them fully yet, but Oliveira in 2018 would have been the alternative to Bagnaia in Pramac, logically, as Pecco is an Italian, we first bet on him “.

The future is also bright for KTM, I’ll give you a few names: Raul Fernandez, Remy Gardner, Pedro Acosta.

“Next year we will have to show growth to be able to keep them with us and give them the right motivation to have a bike that allows them to do well. There are all the prerequisites, now we have to put them into practice, but from the outside it seems to me that nothing is missing. The project was born well thanks also to Mike Leitner, now it’s our turn. In the true sense of the word“.