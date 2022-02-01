MotoGP, In Sepang Vinales and Aprilia ahead of the Ducati of Pirro and Bezzecchi

18.00 – Maverick Vinales concluded his first day of Shakedown on Aprilia with a smile. Taking advantage of the lower temperatures in the late afternoon, the Spaniard, on the RS-GP 2022, managed to get under the 2-minute barrier just as time ran out. His reference was 1’59 “883, showing that his harmony with the bike from Noale is growing.

Behind him were the Ducatis of Michele Pirro and Marco Bezzecchi. The red test driver did not go in search of the best performance, concentrating on long runs in the hottest hours of the day. Bez, on the other hand, made a big leap forward compared to yesterday, managing to put behind him, for only 85 thousandths, Raul Fernandez, protagonist of the first day.

Fifth place for Sylvain Guintoli on the Suzuki, ahead of Remy Gardner and Darryn Binder, less than half a second behind the best rookies. Behind them Stefan Bradl, on the first day of testing with Honda.

5.30 pm – Half an hour at the end of the tests. Everyone remains with Vinales, but behind him there are now Michele Pirro and Marco Bezzecchi with Ducati.

17.10 – Aleix Espargarò talks to Lorenzo Savadori about Aprilia 2022. Tomorrow the Spanish rider will be on the RS-GP together with Maverick Vinales.

16.40 – Raul Fernandez took second place at 0 “483 from Vinales.

16.13 – Still few drivers on the track, at the moment only Fernandez, Bradl and Savadori are running.

3.11 pm – It is very hot in Sepang, with the asphalt temperature reaching 60 °. Still few drivers on the track (Guintoli and Kallio).

HOURS 13.25 – All the riders are stopped for the lunch break, with the exception of Michele Pirro who continues to make laps on the Ducati.

13.10 – In Honda there is a lot to try, maybe even some whole bikes, as can be seen from the photos.

13.05 – Maverick Vinales leads the standings after just over 3 hours of testing, among the rookies Remy Gardner is 4th ahead of Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi.

12.00 – After two hours of testing Michele Pirro is ahead of everyone with a time of 2’00 “822, followed by Sylvain Guintoli and Maverick Vinbales. Raul Fernandez is 4th ahead of Bradl, Kallio, Marco Bezzecchi, Remy Gardner, Darryn Binder and Lorenzo Savadori. Dani Pedrosa participates in the tests but, like yesterday, he does not have the transponder mounted on his KTM.

11.45 am – The time has come for Stefan Bradl to hit the track on the Honda RC213V 2022.

11.00 – The classification after the first hour of testing with Maverick Vinales in the lead.

10.39 – Stefan Bradl is currently touring with the Honda 2021.

10.30 am – Maverick Vinales started the day on the 2021 RS-GP but he also has the 2022 prototype in the garage.

10.20 am – The mechanics of the VR46 team warm up Marco Bezzecchi’s Ducatis.

10.10 am – Among the first riders to take to the track is Maverick Vinales, who can take part in this Shakedown enjoying the Aprilia of the concessions. Honda also came out of the pits, after not being able to lap yesterday due to a delay in the arrival of the bikes in Sepang.

10.00 am – The green light on the Sepang track turns on, testing will continue until 6pm.

Yesterday the fastest on the track was Raul Fernandez with a time of 2’00 “898, followed by Michele Pirro, Mika Kallio and Lorenzo Savadori. Fifth time for Remy Gardner and 6th for Marco Bezzecchi ahead of Darryn Binder.

9.55 AM – Fabio Di Giannantonio will not participate in this second day of shakedown. The driver of the Gresini Racing team due to an annoying stomach ache. He is expected back on track tomorrow.

