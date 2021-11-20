MotoGP, Jerez Test: Bagnaia and Ducati finish in style, 2nd Quartararo

18.00 – The year could not have ended better for Pecco Bagnaia, who set the best time today in 1’36 “872 (using a medium tire). The others were far behind him, starting from Fabio Quartararo, 2nd at 0 “452, while Rins, 3rd is already over half a second. Encouraging the 4th time of Pol Espargarò on the new Honda, as the 5th of Vinales on April The best of the rookies was Fabio Di Giannantonio, who at the end of the day overtook Raul Fernandez and placed himself in 19th place.

THE CLASSIFICATION OF THE SECOND DAY

THE COMBINED CLASSIFICATION OF THE TWO DAYS

16.45 – The ranking updated just over an hour from the end.

16.10 – The words of Johann Zarco at the end of the test: “in general it was a good test, but today it was difficult to turn because of the wind. Sure the new fairing is interesting, but I can’t give a clear comment because I had to fight against the wind. As for the engine, I have not noticed anything worse, but Jerez is not the right track to evaluate its performance. However, if Bagnaia is as strong as today it means that there are still many things to understand and this is my goal“.

16.00 – Fabio Quartararo takes 2nd place at 0 “716 from Bagnaia.

15.44 – Maverick Vinales in 2nd place.

15.14 – Brad Binder crashed at Turn 11.

15.05 – Work continues on the track but in the meantime some riders have already given their comments on the tests. HERE you will find the words of Pecco Bagnaia and HERE those of Pol Espargarò.

14.10 – Less than 4 hours at the end of the tests, most of the drivers are stopped for their lunch break.

13.09 – Fall for Darryn Binder, the pilot is fine.

13.00 – The classification three hours before the start of the second day of testing.

12.55 – Joan Mir is using a special helmet for these tests.

12.30 – The time of Bagnaia remains unapproachable for all the others.

12.00 – The updated ranking. Raul Fernandez’s KTM stopped on the track due to a technical problem. Pol Espargarò this morning is also using the Honda prototype for 2022. Andrea Dovizioso has only one bike in the garage, logically it is the M1 in the 2022 version.

11.55 – A bike with a new fairing and one with 2021 for Miller, the same for Bagnaia. Neither of them is fitted with the long exhaust, which was seen yesterday and which had already been tested in the Misano tests.

11.26 – Bagnaia raised the bar by setting the best time of 1.36.872 on lap 12.

11.00 –Here are the first times. A few laps have been covered.

10.56 – Quartararo is on the track with the new frame, outwardly in polished aluminum.

10.54 – Nakagami always better time with the Honda prototype 2022. In the image you can clearly see the new shape of the wings.

10.25 – Aleix Espargarò and Marco Bezzecchi also come out of the pits.

10.21 – Dani Pedrosa on the track, yesterday he hadn’t lapped.

10.00 – Pol Espargarò wastes no time and is the first to enter the track.

9.30 – The sun is shining again on the Jerez track for the second and final day of MotoGP testing. The green light will turn on in the pit lane at 10am and go out at 6pm. It will be the last chance for riders to ride their bikes before next year.

HERE you can find the story of yesterday.

These are the times.