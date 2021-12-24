MotoGP: KTM Factory is aiming for 2022, but are the riders the right ones? – News

The 2021 of KTM it was broadly very flat, except for a very high peak that the pilot saw in the middle of the season Miguel Oliveira take home a second, a first and another second place in three races. Then again the “nothing”. And also for the other official driver Brad Binder , the season was not the best. Only one victory and a sixth place in the general classification. To aim for the Top, there is much more to do.

A flash in the pan that went out immediately

At the start of the 2021 season, Pit Beirer, KTM motorsport director most likely he would have imagined a different championship than how it went. If in Moto3 and Moto2 the Austrian manufacturer made sparks with the victory of the title of Pedro Acosta and Remy Gardner and with the second place of Raul Fernandez, in MotoGP everything did not go according to plan. The two Factory riders Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder they did not pay what they should have. Or rather, there has not been a big step forward compared to the previous season which instead had “launched” the two riders towards what might have seemed a bright future: for Oliveira, in 2020, when he was still at the Tech3 satellite team, two victories had come, while for Binder, already at the official team, one.

Binder, on the occasion of the 2020 Czech Republic GP, was the driver he had brought for the first time KTM to win in MotoGP, with Pol Espargarò who had obtained 5 third places. Expectations for 2021 were therefore high: grow further, improve and aim for a final Top 5.

Oliveira and Binder the main causes of the lack of results

Unfortunately, this did not happen, although in fact, there was a small improvement, at least on one side. In 2020, the total score of the KTM Factory standard bearers had led the team to close in third place in the team classification, which then collapsed to sixth in 2021. Of all, only Brad Binder was the one who got better, passing from 11th position in the general classification of 2020, to the sixth of 2021. Oliveira, on the other hand, was a “flash in the pan”. Nobody doubts his talent, but what happened?

The RC16 enjoys excellent development, thanks to the test driver Dani Pedrosa, and is also one of the manufacturers that always carries out many tests bringing continuous innovations to the prototype. Is the “blame” therefore to be given to KTM? No, perhaps more to its pilots. Oliveira was injured just when he seemed in better shape, but this is not enough to justify the performance of 2021. Binder, despite the improvements, was unable to stand out as a first striker.

Guidotti, Gardner and Fernandez the solution?

What solution does KTM need? Maybe new pilots? There are two on the way, Remy Gardner Moto2 world champion and his deputy Raul Fernandez who seems to enjoy an innate Marc Marquez-like talent. Will they be the turning point for next season? What is certain is that for Oliveira and Binder it could be the last season as officers and given the MotoGP market increasingly anticipating, if no results arrive from the beginning of 2022, KTM could soon pillory them. But there’s more: Beirer, at the end of the season, greeted Race Manager Mike Leitner to let Francesco Guidotti in. An unexpected twist but that could be the turning point for the Austrian House. The commitment is not lacking, but 2022 must be the year of results. Those who bet they will come more from Tech3 than the Factory team, raise your hand.

