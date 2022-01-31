MotoGP, KTM on the attack: Fernandez 1st in the Shakedown in Sepang, 2nd Pirro

18.00 – Nobody managed to beat the time of 2’00 “898 scored by Raul Fernandez who confirmed himself as the protagonist of the first day of Shakedown in Sepang. The Spaniard was not only fast, but also showed a lot of consistency. Michele Pirro, Ducati test driver, stopped at 0 “144 from him, ahead of another KTM, that of Mika Kallio.

Aprilia did not disfigure thanks to the 4th time signed by Lorenzo Savadori. Fifth is Remy Gardner, not in perfect physical condition after the recent fractures to the wrist and ribs, but able to reach 0 “954 from his teammate in the final of the day. Marco Bezzecchi also improved in the last laps, setting the 6th time in front of Darryn Binder.

Fabio Di Giannantonio is instead 9th behind Silvain Guintoli.

17.32 – Less than half an hour to go until the end of the first day of Sahakedown and Lorenzo Savadori, with Aprilia, is in second position, behind Raul Fernandez and in front of Michele Pirro.

5.00 pm – Darryn Binder prepares to return to the track. The companion of Andrea Dovizioso in the Yamaha-WithU team he is doing well: he lapped in 2.02.146 and has the third time. It is not an absolute performance, but the South African rider is only taking measurements of the M1 MotoGP from the Moto3: a jump of 230 hp!

16.55 – The official Yamahas ready for the arrival of Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli. The Japanese team will be presented in Sepang on Friday 4th February.

16.45 – Darryn Binder begins to take measures at Yamaha and puts himself in 3rd place, Fabio Di Giannantonio also improves, now 6th.

16.15 – Today Stefan Bradl will not take to the track. The Hondas used for testing in Jerez last week, due to a mix-up, were stuck in Dubai for a few days and arrived so late. The team is hard at work preparing them for tomorrow.

15.20 – Sylvain Guintoli continues to be Suzuki’s strong point. Former Superbike world champion with Aprilia, a rider still active in Endurance, he is now the only rider on the track and has the third fastest time. The GSX.R continues to have the dual exhaust that resembles the one used on the modified 50ini in the 70s, but evidently it works. HERE OUR VIDEO INTERVIEW WITH EICMA.

3.10 pm – Maverick Vinales has also arrived on the circuit, observing Savadori in action on Aprilia from the pit wall. The Spaniard will be out on track tomorrow and the day after tomorrow on the RS-GP, it is granted to him because the Noale company still enjoys regulatory concessions.

14.48 – Raul Fernandez in the lead managing to drop below 2’01 “. Marco Bezzecchi and Darryn Binder are also progressing, while Remy Gardner is faster than Fabio Di Giannantonio.

13.40 – All the riders are stopped for lunch, except Pirro, on the track on the Ducati.

13.30 – One of the first images of the 2022 RS-GP which will be unveiled in Indonesia on 10 February.

“We worked hard this winter because we knew that our opponents, after two years of lockdown, would find more power – he said Romano Albesiano – so we also present ourselves with an improved engine. The whole bike is new: the aerodynamics are constantly evolving and we have three frames to test “.

12.50 – A little less than three hours before the start of the first day of Shakedown, Michele Pirro is at the top of the classification on the Ducati with a time of 2’01 “744. Excellent second place for the rookie Raul Fernandez, two tenths and a half from the test driver of the Rossa, and ahead of Guintoli and Kallio. Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio are 8th and 9th with a very similar time between them, while Remy Gardner, who is still recovering from fractured wrist and ribs, is 11th, behind Darryn Binder who is paying for the transition from Moto3 to MotoGP.

12.30 – Here is Fabio Di Giannantonio with the Ducati sporting the new livery of the Gresini team.

TIME 12.25 – Yamaha too at work with its test riders.

12.15 – From chair to saddle in the company of Marco Bezzecchi.

11.50 am – The work on the track and in the garage continues, in the image below that of Raul Fernandez.

11.15 am – Here is Marco Bezzecchi ready to start the track with the Ducati of the VR46 team.

11.10 – Michele Pirro is bringing the evolution of Ducati to the track. As in the tests in Jerez last November, the Desmosedici is fitted with a long exhaust.

HOURS 10.55 – Here is Francesco Guidotti in the new KTM uniform. The Tuscan manager is in the garage to check the work of the two KTM test riders, Dani Pedrosa and Mika Kallio.

10.47 – A first look at the times of the day.

10.45 – The track is getting crowded. Today, for Aprilia, only Lorenzo Savadori is on the track, tomorrow he will be joined by Maverick Vinales, while on Wednesday, the last day of Shakedown, Vinales and Aleix Espargarò will be on the RS-GP.

10.00 am – The green light on the main straight of the Sepang circuit kicks off the first day of Shakedown, the tests reserved for rookies and test drivers. The two early testers were Sylvain Guintoli and Lorenzo Savadori, the first to leave the pits.