MotoGP / KTM surprise: via Leitner, Guidotti – Moto arrives

The news is one of those that make noise, because it is definitely unexpected. A few weeks after the end of the 2021 season, with the riders market now well defined as regards the premier class, it is a surprise that the executives market is moving – and heavily – in MotoGP. According to an article published today by Gazzetta dello Sport, there KTM is preparing to experience an authentic internal revolution that could have a heavy impact on the sporting future of the house. In fact, the leaders of the Austrian brand would have taken the decision to replace the current team director Mike Leitner, ‘guilty’ of a disappointing season despite the two GPs won.

Even more unexpected, however, is the name that will replace Leitner. It is in fact Francesco Guidotti, in recent years the absolute reference point for the main Ducati satellite team, the Pramac team. Paolo Campionoti’s team has launched a lot of talents in the premier class during the last few seasons, obtaining significant results. Above all, the title of best independent team won this year thanks to the contribution of Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin. The same pair of official Ducati fans, Bagnaia-Miller, had been ‘taken’ directly by the Pramac group. He will join Guidotti Fabiano Sterlacchini, former right arm of Gigi Dall’Igna in Ducati. Having arrived at KTM this year, Sterlacchini will take on the role of ‘solo’ technical director, while this year he was joined by Leitner.

After a 2020 experienced in great growth, with the fourth place in the constructors’ classification and even the third in the one dedicated to the teams, KTM has certainly made a step back this year. The world rankings themselves testify to this, with fifth place among the manufacturers and sixth of the official team as a team. The need to transform this trend as soon as possible has evidently convinced the leaders of Mattighofen to this shuffling of cards.