MotoGP, Lecuona the best in the wet FP1 of Valencia: Miller 2nd with a crash

10:50 – Our LIVE chronicle of the FP1 MotoGP in Valencia ends here, thank you for following it with us. Appointment at 14:00 for FP2 and our second LIVE of the day. Stay Tuned!

10:45 – Iker Lecuona prepares to say goodbye to MotoGP to embrace Honda and SBK but today he gave KTM satisfaction by setting the best time in Valencia in an FP1 characterized by rain. Behind him closed another specialist in the wet, namely Jack Miller, who was the victim of a fall in the last moments of the session that probably deprived him of the opportunity to improve his reference. Third time and first row for Miguel Oliveira.

Virtual second row for Zarco in front of Mir and Pecco Bagnaia, who at the beginning of the session was dominating before running into a crash without concessions at turn 2. Excellent work for Luca Marini, who finished 7th but also made a mistake a few seconds before the checkered flag, bringing the number of crashes for the Ducati riders in this session to three.

Morbidelli is also in the top ten, 8th ahead of Pol Espargarò and Taka Nakagami, who here have the duty to keep morale high in the Honda garage already afflicted by the lack of Marc Marquez. Valentino Rossi remains timeless after making only a few in and out of the pits, perhaps the rider preferred not to risk a potentially dangerous fall that could have jeopardized his last race in MotoGP.

10:42 – Confirmed the best time in Lecuona, ahead of Miller and Miguel Oliveira, with two KTMs therefore in the virtual front row

10:41 – Some drivers are scoring the best lap right now, let’s wait before giving the final classification.

10:40 – The checkered flag waves, just as he makes a mistake and Luca Marini falls

10:36 – Lecuona surprises everyone and sets the best time! The Spaniard is ready to jump on the Honda SBK, but confirms himself as one of the fastest MotoGP riders in the wet. Third time for Luca Marini in the meantime, who is doing an excellent session.

10:34 – Miller continues to push to file his reference but finds Vinales slow on the trajectory. Luca Marini likes himself in 4th place, while Jack Miller falls

10:32 – Morbidelli takes a good step forward, who is now 5th behind Lecuona. Meanwhile Miller sets the best time relegating Bagnaia to 5 tenths. Martìn is third, there are three Ducatis in the virtual front row at the moment, with Zarco 5th. The Reds seem very comfortable in Valencia

10:31 – Oliveira is improving, scoring two red helmets in the first sectors

10:29 – Quartararo is also shooting a lot, probably looking for that confidence that he has always lacked this season in these conditions. Meanwhile, Bagnaia returns to the track.

10:27 – The driver with the highest number of laps on the track is currently Jorge Martìn with 14 laps to his credit, with Johann Zarco behind him in this ranking. It seems a precise strategic choice for Pramac men.

10:26 – Valentino Rossi after two in and out has decided to return to the pits and at the moment he does not have valid times for the classification.

10:24 – A rider has lost the ‘spoon’, the appendix mounted under the rear swingarm. This is Vinales’ bike

10:21 – Pol Espargarò is trying to get back on top, but remains 12th. The rain seems very intense in this phase, it is difficult for the riders to improve their classification.

10:20 – This is the ranking when there are about 20 minutes left at the end of FP1

10:18 – Tardozzi to SKY: “Pecco said that on the right there is very little grip, there are difficulties in feeling the front. He said that the crash was his fault, he wanted to force. Let’s say it was needed to understand the limit that is now on the track. “.

10:15 – There are two Ducatis in front of everyone now, with Bagnaia in front of Miller. The two KTMs of Oliveira and Lecuona follow.

10:13 – Bagnaia returns to the pits, which fortunately has not reported any consequences and will probably be back on track shortly on the second bike.

10:11 – Quartararo is putting together a fairly long stint. The French are never particularly comfortable in these conditions.

10:10 – The intensity of the rain seems to increase, but Bagnaia continues to improve its reference. Shortly after, however, it slips!

10:08 – Meanwhile, Bagnaia takes the lead when there are about 30 minutes left for this FP1. Several riders have not yet taken to the track, including Rossi

10:07 – Fall for Danilo Petrucci, who luckily gets up on his legs and seems to be fine

10:05 – Oliveira lowers the reference again, while Miller gets in his wake in the standings. This is the situation now

10:03 – Petrucci is also a magician in scenarios like this, but at the moment the best is Oliveira who stopped the clock in 1’42’107. Bagnaia is now second, Danilo 4th. Rossi has not yet been on the track.

10:01 – In these conditions, Jack Miller’s amphibious talent usually emerges, and he is often the best at interpreting these conditions.

9:59 – The shoulder cam on Quartararo’s shoulder makes it clear how much it is raining now on the track. The asphalt is not completely wet, the classic situation in the middle that makes the situation particularly insidious

9:56 – Puig to SKY microphones: “Rossi asked to have the 500, which he obviously likes a lot! He has good memories with the NSR, he won us. And then it’s yellow, obviously he wants it at home. Marc’s situation is the one we talked about in the communicated, the truth is this. He has a problem that he has already had in the past, we have to wait until the end of this week to understand how the situation evolves and then decide what to do “.

9:55 – The session in Valencia starts

9:51 – A light rain could disturb the session, with the track made not completely dry. In the pits also the bikes of Marc Marquez, unfortunately absent in Valencia

9:50 am – Hello and welcome to our LIVE chronicle of the FP1 MotoGP in Valencia. Valentino’s last dance begins

The Ricardo Tormo of Valencia hosts as usual the last stage of the MotoGP season. 2021 has already given the riders title to Fabio Quartararo and the Constructors title to Ducati, but there are many arguments to make the race interesting. The fight for the title of rookie of the year is still open on the track between Jorge Martìn and Enea Bastianini, but probably the most exciting thing will be to experience Valentino Rossi’s last race, who will say goodbye to the paddock as a driver on Sunday.

Yesterday there was a long press conference by Valentino (which you can read HERE) with a lot of emotion to accompany the day and the awareness that a part of the history of motorcycling is about to end. Today, however, there will be an open fight again on the track and we will probably see the last act of the never-ending challenge between Quartararo and Bagnaia. Pecco is experiencing a dream last part of the season, which launches him by right in the role of favorite for 2022, while Quartararo absolutely wants to return to victory to confirm himself as king of the category before starting the winter tests.

Marc Marquez absent on the track, who after his enduro crash is suffering from diplopia and for now is forced to stay away from the track waiting to see the evolution of his clinical picture.

Our LIVE chronicle of the FP1 MotoGP of Valencia will start at 9:50 am, Stay Tuned!