MotoGP, LIVE Test MotoGP in Mandalika: direct report of the second day

08:17 – Marc Marquez also enters the track. The great development work continues on the new Honda RC213v.

08:09 – Finally some action on the Mandalika curbs. Also on the track Binder and Bastianini, MotoGP wakes up when there are just under two hours to go until the end of the second day of testing. Unchanged ranking, here it is

08:05 – Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller also take to the track, at the moment they are quite far in the standings, albeit both with gaps of less than one second from the top. In Ducati yesterday they decided not to use soft tires, preferring to work on the race pace. Maybe today will be the right time for a time attack. Bagnaia is already scoring yellow helmets in the first sectors.

07:53 – Also on the track Miguel Oliveira and Fabio Di Giannantonio, who in the morning was the victim of a crash without consequences at turn 11.

07:46 – Admittedly, the scenery surrounding the Mandalika is simply breathtaking!

07:42 – Also on the track Pol Espargarò, author of yesterday’s best time. At the moment there are 5 different bikes in the first 5 places and the Honda is missing. You are incredibly small, with the top five in less than a tenth.

07:37 – The Japanese does not touch up his reference and afterwards Raul Fernandez and the current leader Brad Binder also enter the track. Quite slow phase of these tests, with very little activity on the track.

07:21 – He timidly restarts track activity, Nakagami is the first driver to return after the lunch break

07:04 – While waiting to challenge each other on the track with the RC213vs, Marc Marquez and Pol Espargarò have in any case already gotten themselves well on the Mandalika track!

06:53 – The reason why Joan Mir has so few laps to his credit (currently only 26) is that the Spaniard suffered a crash early in the session. No consequences for the pilot, here are the images

06:48 – Waiting for the action to return to the track, we can talk about what we saw yesterday and among the most interesting innovations of the first day of testing was the debut of the new Honda aerodynamic configuration, which is partly inspired by Ducati and partly also from the Aprilia RS-GP. You can read the article here

06:44 – The sky is becoming more and more threatening, the hope is that the rain will not end the second day of testing more than three hours early.

06:41 – They are still all still and KTM takes the opportunity to post pictures of Binder at the top of the ranking. The South African was also very effective yesterday, especially towards the end of the day.

06:23 – There is no activity on the track at the moment. All the drivers are stopped in the pits.

06:19 – A storm seems really imminent … the images coming from the Mandalika paddock are quite eloquent.

06:12 – At mid-day Fabio Quartararo is the driver with the most laps to his credit, having crossed the finish line 53 times. The Frenchman complained yesterday that he had no news to test in the Yamaha garage, with an M1 that hasn’t received any really important updates in view of 2022.

06:10 – Distant clouds threaten to spill rain on the track.

06:05 – Welcome to our LIVE chronicle of the second day of testing in Mandalika. At mid-session the best time is for Brad Binder who crumbled yesterday’s record and stopped the clock in 1’31’814, just six thousandths better than Fabio Quartararo. This is the ranking at the moment, with Rins 3rd ahead of Bastianini and Aleix Espargarò. Still far from the Bagnaia peak, for now 18 °.

The Mandalika track hosts the second day of official tests and it seems that the situation on the track is much better than yesterday. Times are definitely more interesting in the middle of the day. Yesterday Pol Espargarò gave Honda a smile ahead of his brother Aleix and Brad Binder. Bagnaia was more late and finished with the 22nd time having never mounted a soft tire.

The really interesting thing that emerged from the first day of testing is the general balance that could be observed. In fact, six different bikes were placed in the first six places of the time table to testify how open the challenge is in view of the 2022 world championship.