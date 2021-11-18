MotoGP, LIVE – The live broadcast of the first day of testing in Jerez minute by minute

11:20 – First outing on the track for Marco Bezzecchi, who makes his debut on the Ducati of the VR46 Racing Team!

11:10 – Taka Nakagami takes to the track, using the Honda 2022. With the absence of Marc Marquez, the Japanese’s responsibility for development also increases.

10.55 – The dances begin: Luca Marini is the first to enter the track, followed by Mir and Rins.

10.47 – HERE you will find all the photos of the Ducati liveries of the Gresini team that Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio will use in these two days of testing.

10.45 – Sylvain Guintoli laps on Tuesday and Wednesday with the new Suzuki, completing 140 laps. He tried a lot of things for 2022: engine, frame, swingarm and aerodynamic parts.

10.40 am – Yesterday Lorenzo Savadori made the shakedown of the two RS-GP prototypes for next year. The bike is still in a ‘hybrid’ configuration, with new and old parts. Engine and chassis are in 2022 version, the fairing the current one. Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargarò will each have a new bike.

10.30 am – Honda mechanics warm up Pol Espargarò’s bikes. The Spaniard, after the violent crash he remedied in Valencia, is in Jerez and will certainly do some laps today. His physical condition, however, is not good and only once he is in the saddle will he be able to understand if he will be able to ride.

10.15 – Jorge Martin waits to put on his tracksuit and start the day.

10.00 am – The green light turns on in the pit lane for the first of two days of testing in Jerez. The sun is shining on the circuit, but the temperatures are still low (15 ° on the asphalt), so it will take some time before we see the drivers in action.