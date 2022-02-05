MotoGP, LIVE – The live broadcast of the first day of testing in Sepang minute by minute

2.15 pm – During the lunch break, three Honda RC211Vs await the return of Marquez. At the moment there are only Brad Binder on the track with KTM and Luca Marini with Ducati.

2.00 pm – The updated standings, most of the drivers are in the box for the lunch break.

13.40 – Here is Suzuki’s new aerodynamic evolution. As you can clearly see, the two wings are more flattened and thinner.

Below the standard wings, those used already in 2021.

13.30 – The crash did not affect Marc Marquez, who moved up to 6th place. HERE you can see the photogallery with the first images of the pilots in action in the tests.

12.53 – Fall for Brad Binder at Turn 8, the driver is fine.

12.32 – The list of times updated, Pol Espargarò moves to 4th place.

12.27 – The riders are working more and more on ergonomics: Joan Mir has upholstered the fuel tank of her Suzuki with anti-slip material to have more ‘grip’ under braking and at maximum lean angles.

12.13 – Marc’s telemetry operator, Jenny Anderson, looks at the time monitor. Jenny worked in KTM with Pol Espargarò.

12.10 – New wings for KTM: HERE all the photos.

12.00 – First fall for Marc Marquez (about twenty minutes ago), no problem, he’s already back in the pits. Meanwhile Enea Bastianini has the second best time.

11.36 am – Both Aleix Espargarò and Maverick Vinales have two RS-GPs in the 2022 version in the garage. 2021, seen in the shakedown for comparisons, is gone.

11.31 – Mir moves to 2nd place just over a second from Aleix Espargarò, Pol in 4th, while Crutchlow is 7th in Oliveira and Nakagami and ahead of Bezzecchi, Rins and Dovizioso.

11.25 – After the intestinal problems that had weakened him (preventing him from participating in two days of the shakedown), Fabio Di Giannantonio is back in the box of the Gresini team.

11.20 – Also on track today Cal Crutchlow, who in the shakedown had only done a handful of laps due to stomach problems.

11.00 – The two Aprilia in front of everyone. Aleix Espargarò touched the circuit record (1’58 “303 for Quartararo in qualifying for the 2019 GP) with a time of 1’58” 371. detaching by almost a second and a half Maverick Vinales. Third time for Bezzecchi, then Rins, Crutchlow, Mir, Dovizioso, Quartararo, Marquez and Morbidelli to close the Top 10. Bagnaia is 11th, Bastianini 12th.

10.45 – Andrea Dovizioso in conversation with the technicians before getting on his Yamaha M1.

10.40 am – Both are RC213V in 2022 version, but the left one has the new wings, the right one the ones used in 2021.

10.30 – Here is Marc Marquez with a brand new black suit for these tests. In his garage there are 3 bikes: two 2022 (with different aerodynamic configurations) and one 2021. Two 2022 bikes for Pol Espargarò, instead.

10.05 am – Lots of news on Suzuki, starting with the new engine, further evolved compared to the one tested at Jerez. The 2022 frame was also already tested in Spain in November, but there is also a brand new swingarm. In addition, Rins and Mir will be able to test an evolution of the system that lowers the bike at the rear and advanced aerodynamics.

10.00 am – The first test day of 2022 officially begins in Sepang with all the riders on track. The first to enter the track are Aleix Espargarò, Vinales, Bezzecchi, Quartararo, Fernandez, Rins, Mir and the two Binder brothers.