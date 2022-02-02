MotoGP, LIVE – The third day of Shakedown live from the Sepang circuit

16.00 – On the track at the moment there are Pirro, Kallio, Binder and Tsuda.

15.30 – The veil on the Ducati Pramacs will be removed today at 15 (Italian time).

15.27 – Finally, Cal Crutchlow is seen on the track for the first time in this Shakedown.

HOURS 15.05 – Still all stopped in the pits. He entered Tsuda instead of Sylvain Guintoli who we met at the medical center where, like all of us, he had to do a new PCR swab after five days in Malaysia. Some members of the paddock have undergone police checks in the paddock-Hotel route. The whole world is country. Here even taxi drivers ask for the green pass.

15.00 – Michele Pirro is, as always, the workaholic of the tests. “Today we are working on electronics” he said Marco Palmerini, his foreman, who also explained the operation of the valve on the exhaust. Read it HERE.

14.25 – The pilots are still stopped for the lunch break. Guintoli has finished his shakedown, Tsuda will be on the Suzuki this afternoon.

12.35 – As always, there is no lack of sensors on Michele Pirro’s Ducati.

12.25 – Maverick Vinales set his best time, just 3 thousandths from Aleix Espargarò, then he was the protagonist of a crash.

12.00 – The ranking updated two hours after the start of the tests. Aleix Espargarò took the lead with a time of 1’59 “327.

11.45 am – A look into the KTM box: Dani Pedrosa is using the new aerodynamics (already seen in Jerez last November) on both of his bikes while Mika Kallio is using the 2021 one.

11.40 am – SCOOP !!! The ‘single wing’ Ducati !!! Of course we’re kidding, we simply photographed Michele Pirro’s Desmosedici in a break from the mechanics’ work.

11.25 – Aleix Espargarò sports a very particular graphic on the windshield of his Aprilia with the imprint of his hand and those of his two children.

11.00 – The riders took advantage of the cooler temperatures in the morning to look for the best performance. Maverick Vinales stopped the clock with a time of 1’59 “706, under two minutes also Michele Pirro (1’59” 805) and Marco Bezzecchi (1’59 “916). Remy Gardner and Raul Fenrandez are not far behind.

10.40 am – As Lorenzo teaches … ergonomics are increasingly important on MotoGP bikes. Remy Gardner, to find the correct position on the KTM (also considering the recent fracture to his right wrist) is using a carbon shell on the tank of his KTM

Sylvain Guintoli is also experimenting in this sense on his Suzuki.

10.01 – Not even today Fabio Di Giannantonio will take to the track. Yesterday he was stopped by stomach pains and, even if his conditions are improving, they are still not enough to allow him to get on his Ducati.

10.00 am – The third and final day of Shakedown begins at the Sepang circuit. These tests are reserved for test riders and rookies, with the only exception of Aprilia which, enjoying the regulatory concessions, can also field its official riders. Today, both Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargarò will be on the RS-GP. The first driver to take to the track is Marco Bezzecchi.

