MotoGP, Mandalika test. Results and times of day-1 in Indonesia: 1st Pol Espargaró

It is a day to be taken with a grain of salt, the one with which the tests in Mandalika began: the riders found themselves taking to the track on a very dirty track, with a lot of dust, then the rain came and then a little mud, which forced the protagonists of the MotoGP to stop us for two hours. At that point the circuit was cleared, the drivers had to ride 20 laps to tire the track and, in fact, they started work concretely with the new bikes only in the afternoon.

Pol Espargaró under the SBK pole, Dovi steps forward

Those who put on the soft tire had the opportunity to go a little further in the time table (among them Pol Espargaró, Brad Binder And Rins), while the other pilots (such as Bagnaia) have opted for a different type of job. Pecco (22nd) explained it at the end of the day: “We concentrated on accumulating laps with the average: the pace and pace were good, with the soft I would have been in front“. Only tomorrow will we understand who is going in the right direction, also because with the track in these conditions first it was necessary to find the basic set-up, then start evaluating the technical improvements. Suzukiwhich was reconfirmed after the positive weekend in Sepang, andAprilia, just as fast. It was much better off than in Malaysia Dovizioso, 4th and fastest Italian driver. Important words from Marc Marquez: “Finally I started to feel the bike”. Tomorrow with the rubber track it will be very interesting to analyze the times, today alone Pol Espargaró with his Honda he managed to drop below the Superbike pole (1: 32.877), finishing in 1: 32.466 ahead of his brother’s Aprilia Aleix (+0.471).