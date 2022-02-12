MotoGP, Mandalika test. Results and times of the 2nd day in Indonesia: 1st Luca Marini

A stage open to many protagonists. If we consider these Indonesian tests as the preview of a much anticipated GP, which will take place in a little more than a month to date, we would not be able to indicate a candidate for either pole or victory. There are 16 drivers in 7 tenths. Everyone is going strong and growing as the track improves. Marini put together 4 fantastic sectors and finished first with 1: 31.289. Luca has a Ducati 2022 and this gives the Dall’Igna technicians a smile. Even because Bagnaiawho had only one attack at the time on the soft front tire when he should have used the medium, has a great pace having covered 30 laps on the same set of tires.

Aprilia is still among the big names

Beware of Marc Marquez in second place: he has more and more feeling with his Honda, which in addition to reconfirming the power is very stable. We noticed this in the series of fast fourth gear corners, which characterize the T2. L’Aprilia with Vinalesthat like Aleix Espargaró it had some grip problems, it fits among the big names with a bike that has new handling qualities among its qualities. Very good there Suzuki with Mirhas a very powerful engine, which is coupled to a chassis to which the new swingarm has done just fine.

Yamaha, steps forward too small

Who is missing a little is there Yamahabecause despite Quartararo both behind the former the new M1 seems to have improved, but only slightly. The aerodynamic package pleases, but does not exalt. The frames are pretty good with comparisons still in progress, the engine a little more powerful… In short, too many diminutives for the world champion team. Sensations, daughters as always of the tests, which they give an idea but advise caution in judgments. On Sunday 13 February, on the last day of testing, other time attacks are scheduled to break down the 1: 31 barrier and above all the racing simulations, useful for narrowing the number of candidates for a place in the Lombok sun.