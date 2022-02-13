MotoGP, Mandalika test. Results and times of the 3rd day in Indonesia live LIVE

Imagine the paddock as a Navajo Indian camp from a Tex Willer comic, where the word of the wise cuts the silence. Senior two-wheeler technicians in Indonesia recite: “La Honda it’s scary! “Let’s listen to them, because apart from the best time of Pol Espargaró the bike was born with great motoring qualities as well as frames and aerodynamics. Marquez he can sew it on himself; he’s fine and in her eyes he is that light reappeared there….

Ducati, power and chassis ok

The reds of Ducati have a proud and calm approach. Dall’Igna’s creature just needs to be improved from the point of view electronic to optimize the new torque that makes tricks of grip. The chassis is there, the obvious power too and then a thousand poisoned arrows can leave between Bagnaia & Company.

Yamaha, Quartararo: “I don’t like the engine”

Under the awning Yamaha looking at the times we can think of a tribe that can be admitted among the chosen ones, even if Quartararo is dissatisfied with the engine and the team manager Meregalli confirms the difficulty. Fabio himself, who is the champion warrior, threatens to leave the bivouac at the end of 2022, but perhaps only to be desired and pay more, and then the orange have already booked Mir.

Confirmations from Aprilia and Suzuki

Attention to the blacks of Aprilia and to the blue Suzuki, which from second can become the front lines. Now silence falls again around the fire interrupted by the tam tam of thecommon pride: “We know that you are back, but you will not have an easy life …”.