MotoGP / Marc Marquez back on the saddle – Moto

Given how the last two years have gone, superstition is a must, but now it really seems that the infinite physical ordeal faced by Marc Marquez is about to end. The eight-time world champion, stopped from July 2020 onwards first by the terrible injury to the humerus of the right arm – with related complications – and then blocked again at the end of last season by diplopia, is in fact finally back in the saddle. The news was given directly by Honda, through a press release that certainly makes all the fans of # 93 breathe a great sigh of relief. In fact, Marquez undertook a complete training in motocross, as confirmed by several videos posted on his social channels by the Spanish rider himself.

“Marc Marquez – reads the note issued by the top management of HRC – he underwent a medical examination last Monday with Dr. Sánchez Dalmau, to analyze the situation of his diplopia. The ophthalmologist confirmed a marked improvement in vision of the eight-time world champion. Thanks to these advances, the Repsol Honda Team rider received authorization to ride a motorcycle and motocross – the most demanding discipline possible in the two-wheel world – was the option chosen by Marquez and his team. After an absence of three months, the Spaniard is back to driving on the Ponts circuit (Lleida). After several laps, his feelings on the bike were more than optimistic ”.

With improvements to the diplopia, and after a consultation with his doctor, @ marcmarquez93 was given the OK to get back on a bike. After several runs on the motocross track, his feelings and sensation on the bike were more than optimistic. Full details: https://t.co/mRJklT1nPc pic.twitter.com/318QM2IvHm – Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) January 13, 2022

These good news come following the announcement, given in recent days, of the presence of the Cervera champion at theunveiling of the team, scheduled for February 8th. Marquez himself wanted to comment on his return to the saddle, showing himself enthusiastic about the emotions experienced. “After three months, I enjoyed the first day on the bike, having fun like a child”, he wrote. Obviously it is still too early to understand what the real level of Marquez at the start of the next World Cup, but the Spaniard certainly seems ready to be present on the grid from the first race of the new season, scheduled for March 6 in Losail.

¡Después de 3 meses, primer día en moto disfrutando como un niño! 😁

After three months, first day on a motorbike enjoying like a child! # MM93 pic.twitter.com/v1wYlILawN – Marc Márquez (@ marcmarquez93) January 13, 2022