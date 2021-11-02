MotoGP, Marc Marquez misses the Algarve GP due to a concussion

There is no good news for Honda ahead of Portimao. Marc Marquez, in fact, will miss the Algarve Grand Prix due to a slight concussion suffered during a crash in training. A press release from the Japanese company announces the forfeit in the next race on 7 November (here the weekend times). The Spaniard, winner of the last two rounds in Austin and Misano, suffered a crash during an off-road training session last Saturday in which he hit his head. After a few days of rest, the doctors opted for an additional period away from the bike for a full recovery.