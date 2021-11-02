MotoGP, Marc Marquez misses the Algarve GP due to a concussion
Bad news at Honda. The Spaniard crashes during an off-road training session. For him now another stop
There is no good news for Honda ahead of Portimao. Marc Marquez, in fact, will miss the Algarve Grand Prix due to a slight concussion suffered during a crash in training. A press release from the Japanese company announces the forfeit in the next race on 7 November (here the weekend times). The Spaniard, winner of the last two rounds in Austin and Misano, suffered a crash during an off-road training session last Saturday in which he hit his head. After a few days of rest, the doctors opted for an additional period away from the bike for a full recovery.
Return to Valencia?
–
At the moment, the Honda press release announces the forfeit only for the Portimao race. For this reason, it is reasonable to hope to see Marquez on the track for the last appointment scheduled for November 14 at the Ricardo Tormo in Valencia and for the Jerez de la Frontera tests where the riders will test next season’s bikes.
November 2, 2021 (change November 2, 2021 | 18:06)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED