Sports

MotoGP: Marc Marquez, Pecino’s doubts – MotoGP

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 16 1 minute read

Marc Marquez is improving: he will not have to be operated on to solve the problem of diplopia (double vision) and can resume training. Definitely two good news, even if, from Spain, they don’t seem so convinced.

“It’s good that Honda has at least said something about Marquez’s condition” these are the words of Manuel Pecino, protagonist of #atuttogas episode number 47, online on moto.it (and on the main podcast platforms) starting from Sunday 26 December. “In Spain it is said that the last medical check-up was not as positive as expected, the news is not so good. Perhaps the evolution is proceeding, but very slowly”.

Pecino also has several doubts about the manner of the accident that led Marc Marquez to miss the last two GPs in Portimao and Valencia: according to Manuel, it is not true that Marc got hurt training with the off-road bike.

“Marc was not injured either by training on the bike or in the gym: it’s not a hypothesis, but a certainty”.

Regardless of how Marc got hurt, he remains the certainty of a very long recovery, which is preventing the eight-time world champion from preparing at his best. We hope to see him on track next season in top condition.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Gasperini: “Solid Inter, I thought the absence of Lukaku could weigh more. Bravo Inzaghi “

3 days ago

Covid: rugby, Parma Zebras blocked in a hotel in South Africa – Sport

4 weeks ago

“I was a junkie, I used to go to Turkey to dop”. The autobiography of the walker is released – OA Sport

November 16, 2021

“Without Coda we scored three goals. Rodriguez? It is not easy to insert “

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button