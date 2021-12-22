MotoGP: Marc Marquez, Pecino’s doubts – MotoGP

Marc Marquez is improving: he will not have to be operated on to solve the problem of diplopia (double vision) and can resume training. Definitely two good news, even if, from Spain, they don’t seem so convinced.

“It’s good that Honda has at least said something about Marquez’s condition” these are the words of Manuel Pecino, protagonist of #atuttogas episode number 47, online on moto.it (and on the main podcast platforms) starting from Sunday 26 December. “In Spain it is said that the last medical check-up was not as positive as expected, the news is not so good. Perhaps the evolution is proceeding, but very slowly”.

Pecino also has several doubts about the manner of the accident that led Marc Marquez to miss the last two GPs in Portimao and Valencia: according to Manuel, it is not true that Marc got hurt training with the off-road bike.

“Marc was not injured either by training on the bike or in the gym: it’s not a hypothesis, but a certainty”.

Regardless of how Marc got hurt, he remains the certainty of a very long recovery, which is preventing the eight-time world champion from preparing at his best. We hope to see him on track next season in top condition.