MotoGp, Marc Marquez warns his rivals and points to Valentino Rossi

Marc Marquez he had full confidence in Sepang, in the first MotoGP pre-season tests. The centaur of the Honda a little over a month ago he did not even know if he would be back in time for the start of the Worldand instead the progress has been lightning fast, so much so that in Malaysia the number 93 was immediately among the best.

Marc Marquez: “I started training just two weeks ago”

In an interview with the official MotoGP channels, Marquez stressed that he is still in state delay compared to the other riders: “I am in conditions similar to those of 2018 or 2019, because it is true that now I feel good, but I have started my physical preparation two weeks ago“.

“At the moment it is impossible to hold out all day at a steady pace, be fast and lap. I drove to the end, but in the morning I told the team to stop because I wasn’t doing well anymore. It was best to stop and return in the afternoon. The bad luck is that it then rained, but this, on the bike, is the best possible workout and it was the first time I rode with the new bike ”.

Marquez: seen in place, the shoulder is not

“The view is perfect – continued the Catalan rider – because otherwise with the diplopia I would not have been able to get back on the bike, but it is true that I noticed a lack of strength in the shoulder and the pain, indeed the annoyance, was constant ”. The new Honda, on the other hand, seems to satisfy the eight-time world champion: “I want to understand this bike and be fast again, so I’m glad there is another test a Mandalika. It was a good first contact. The bike has already had good feedback from the riders in Jerez and here, when it was time to push, the times came to all the riders ”.

Marquez, the goal is to reach Valentino Rossi

“My goal is win races and fight for the title“, Explained Marquez. The Honda centaur is on the hunt for that ninth title that would match it to Valentino Rossi: “Logically we work to fight for this year’s world championship and the mentality is the same as always, I don’t think about the ninth title: I always run as if it were the first world cup, this is the right mentality to win ”.

