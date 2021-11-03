MotoGP, Marc Marquez, welcome to crashland, on the track without fear

More than him, 23 times, this year only Iker Lecuona has fallen, which was left on the foot by KTM and next season will be in Superbike with Honda. The margin is very narrow: just one more crash than Marc Marquez who, however, missed the first two Grand Prix of the year returning only to Portugal, moreover with a very decent 7th place, given that he came from a one-year stop .

This tells us only one thing: the fall of 19 July 2020, in Jerez, with the rupture of the humerus of his right arm, while he was in third position after a crazy comeback, did not change the eight-time champion of the world. If not in one particular, not negligible: due to the imperfect condition of his right shoulder, Marc today ‘recovers‘ much less. Elbow rescues, with the front tire askew, Marquez no longer does them today (for the moment).

To tell us this is not only the number of crashes recorded by the Cervera rider in this troubled return season, in which he nevertheless won three Grands Prix, in his two fiefdoms of Sachsenring and Austin, but also in the less hospitable Misano, but the comparison with the past years.

In 2013, the year of the first world championship, Marc fell 15 times, winning 6 Grands Prix. The following year he confirmed the title, dominating the season with 13 victories and ‘just’ 11 crashes. In 2015, the year he lost the title, he fell 13 times, winning 5 Grand Prix. Subsequently I slip 17 times in 2016 (5 wins), even 27 in 2017 (6 wins) and 23 in 2018 (9 wins), then reduced the errors to almost half, 14 in 2019 (12 wins), up to the year of the accident (2 falls).

We are talking about 122 falls over 9 seasons, including the last one, which earned him a surely incredible booty: 6 world titles, 59 victories, 99 podiums.

Marc has never made any secret of his method: looking for the limit until he crashed in the two days of testing before the Grand Prix to then be deadly and close to that 100% pure performance on race day.

A philosophy certainly closer to a champion like Kevin Schwantz, which, however, had a lower means than one like Eddie Lawson rather than making a mistake, he was satisfied with a podium.

Of course, the competitiveness of MotoGP has increased compared to the years between the 80s and 90s but, in the end, three riders have always fought for the title. Never more.

Marquez in 2019 greatly reduced errors, and talked about this philosophy and how it had become important to be satisfied to avoid physical damage which, statistically, can jeopardize the performance of a champion over the course of his career. Then came 2020 in which Marc in Jerez showed such an embarrassing superiority over his rivals that he probably forgot his good intentions.

Many, during this season, have expressed their opinion on Marc Marquez’s return to full competitiveness. In recent days both Schwantz and Lucchinelli have talked about it, finding themselves in agreement in judging the Cervera driver the only phenomenon of the last decade. The one against which his opponents must face, to be weighed.

Last Saturday’s injury, which removed Marquez from the list of starters for the next Portuguese Grand Prix, took away the possibility of knowing if he would have been able to put the salt on the tail of Miller, Zarco and Mir, managing to close the world championship by returning to third absolute position. It would have been a fantastic feat and, at the same time, it would have given us something to follow during the last two races remaining to close Fabio Quartararo’s year.

Certainly, however, for Honda and for himself it is better to preserve himself for the important tests that will be held in Jerez at the world championship ended on 18 and 19 November.