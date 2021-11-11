MotoGP, Marc Marquez worries about HRC: possible market scenarios

Marc Marquez keeps Honda in suspense. Strong doubts about the return in the next MotoGP season, the leaders must think of a plan B.

Marc Marquez will not be at the last MotoGP round of the season, this is certainty. But at the moment it is difficult to know if and when the Honda champion will return, not even the doctors can know. The last stop due to injury worries not a little HRC top management Tetsuhiro Kuwata and Alberto Puig. After three arm surgeries, return dates postponed every week, a return not yet to the top in Portimao, the last tile has arrived. At the least opportune moment, when it came to sifting through the latest RC213V news for next year.

The mood at Honda is not the best, especially since the optic nerve is again damaged after the surgery nine years ago. And there are those who are ready to bet that in the last fall (on the right side) the area of ​​the already battered arm and shoulder was also involved. Marc Marquez seems to have lost that aura of “immortality” that has always distinguished him. Remember at Mugello 2013, when after the crash at 338 km / h in FP1 he got up almost amused. A mix of talent and madness that led him to win eight world championships.

Future at Honda

The many falls recorded in 2021 were meant to be a warning. Three in a row at Le Mans, Mugello and Catalunya. The latest crime took place away from the cameras, while he was training with the enduro near Cervera. He cannot train or get on a motorcycle. Marc Marquez once again puts himself in the hands of Dr. Sanchez Dalmau, who operated on him in 2012. Since then he has undergone eye checks every year. For now, all that remains is to opt for a conservative treatment. But it is not excluded that he will have to undergo another surgery.

At Honda they maintain the same line followed since July 2020: we await his return. But another MotoGP season with dull results is not acceptable, 4th or 5th place in the constructors’ classification hard to digest. At the same time they know that without the Cabroncito it will be difficult to aim for the world title, nobody knows how to push this bike to the limit. However, we need to look around and think about a plan B on the market. Alex Marquez could return to the factory team, Iker Lecuona could take his place in LCR. Danilo Petrucci would be available after the experience in the Dakar. For now, these are only hypotheses, but they are the most probable.

