MotoGP, Marini and Ducati fly to Mandalika: second time for Marquez, Vinales 3rd

10:05 – Checkered flag on the second day of MotoGP tests in Mandalika, with Luca Marini taking the satisfaction of placing the VR46 Racing Team’s Ducati in front of everyone. Marc Marquez tries to snatch the record from them, but closes behind him ahead of a Maverick Vinales who is more and more at ease on the Aprilia, which is confirmed at the highest level.

Fabio Quartararo opens the second virtual row with the 4th time in front of Mir and Zarco, while Enea Bastianini marks the 7th time of the day. Pol Espargarò and Jorge Martìn close the virtual second row, with Bagnaia entering the top ten by a whisker. Binder the best among the KTM riders with the 11th time ahead of Morbidelli. Ducati places five bikes in the top ten, confirming that it is probably the best bike on the grid right now.

Fabio Di Giannantonio manages to close the day with the 17th time and first among the rookies despite a crash in the morning. Bad Jack Miller, only 20th with the Ducati Factory more than a second from the top.

10:01 – Luca Marini closes the second day of testing in Mandalika with the best time, here is the ranking

10:00 – Binder breaks the chain of his KTM and fails to make one last attempt at a fast lap. Wave the checkered flag over the session.

09:58 – Seventh time for Bastianini who remains on track for one last assault on the time trial.

09:55 – Bastianini on the track for one last attempt to climb the rankings! For now, Marini remains the reference.

09:52 – Mir improves and takes the 5th time. Fall for Darryn Binder, without consequences for the pilot.

09:51 – Third time for Maverick, who brings Aprilia to the virtual podium and insists on the second attempt. Mir is also pushing hard now.

09:50 – Vinales also plays the charge, scoring red helmets in the first two sectors.

09:49 – Morbido makes it and takes the 9th time! Dovizioso is also on track for a final assault on the time trial now.

09:47 – Red helmet for Morbidelli in the first sector, when there are just over ten minutes to go before the checkered flag and it seems to witness a sort of mini qualification at Mandalika.

09:45 – Another step forward for Marquez who places second behind Luca Marini. Morbidelli is now also on the track, probably with a soft one to try to climb the rankings.

09:43 – Last minutes of fire at the Mandalika! Marc Marquez also scores an excellent time and takes 3rd place. Bagnaia 7th, Di Giannantonio disengages from the bottom and climbs to 15th position, the best rookie on the track now.

09:41 – Double jump forward for the Pramac couple: Zarco takes the third time in front of Martìn! Pol Espargarò also improves, now 5th.

09:40 – Bagnaia also improves and closes with the 9th fastest time. This is the situation 20 minutes from the checkered flag.

09:38 – Great lap of Luca Marini, who manages to take away the best time from Quartararo! The VR46 Racing Team driver stops the clock in 1’31’289. Martìn and Bagnaia are also pushing now, the ranking destined to be revolutionized in the last minutes.

09:36 – Bezzecchi improves his reference but remains 21st. For now the best rookie in the standings is Fernandez, credited with the 18th time. Excellent Luca Marini, who in the meantime climbs to 5th position!

09:35 – Mir does even better in the second attempt and closes 7th. The Spaniard is carrying out a third attempt and has scored red helmets in the first two sectors.

09:33 – Leap forward for Joan Mir, who snatches 9th position and continues to push in the second time attack.

09:32 – Bagnaia has not yet shown himself in the noble areas of the standings, but on the other hand he has already put together 77 laps and the most active driver on the track today.

09:31 – Here comes the paw of Fabio Quartararo! The French world champion snatches the lead from Brad Binder and stops the clock in 1’31’564. Miller also improves, now 14th.

09:30 – The Japanese ousted Alex Marquez from 6th place and from the role of best Honda rider on the track. The first seven drivers in the standings are contained in 0’166 seconds!

09:29 – Miller fails to improve in the first attempt, remains 18th in front of teammate Bagnaia. Nakagami is trying to get a good ride.

09:24 – Jack Miller on the attack! Red helmets in the first sectors, the Ducati rider attempts to attack the top of the standings.

09:19 – Alex Marquez also improves, marking the 6th time! The updated classification is this and even today there are six different bikes in front of everyone.

09:10 – Nice step forward for Dovizioso, who climbs back to 11th position at 0’489 from the top, Bastianini is also trying to improve.

09:07 – Fabio Di Giannantonio improves his time trial but remains in last position. Nakagami is pushing but after an excellent reference in the first sector, his time has started to deteriorate and he has not been able to get back on top.

09:02 – There is an hour left for the s cacchi flag of this second day of testing in Mandalika. Times crystallized, no one is pushing to improve their time trial at the moment. Maybe someone will mount a soft to try the time attack in the last minutes.

08:51 – At the moment Fabio Di Giannantonio is nailed in last position at 1’8 seconds from the references. Perhaps this morning’s crash took away the confidence of the Gresini Racing driver, who, however, still has about an hour to try to climb the timesheets.

08:40 – Good step forward for Darryn Binder, who is less than 1.5 seconds from the summit.

08:35 – In this slow motion you can see how dirty Marquez lifts on the straight. The track conditions are not yet perfect.

08:32 – Bezzecchi improves, passing to 20th position in front of Dovizioso.

08:31 – Many pilots are shooting at this stage, but none are improving their references.

08:17 – Marc Marquez also enters the track. The great development work continues on the new Honda RC213v.

08:09 – Finally some action on the Mandalika curbs. Also on the track Binder and Bastianini, MotoGP wakes up when there are just under two hours to go until the end of the second day of testing. Unchanged ranking, here it is

08:05 – Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller also take to the track, at the moment they are quite far in the standings, albeit both with gaps of less than one second from the top. In Ducati yesterday they decided not to use soft tires, preferring to work on the race pace. Maybe today will be the right time for a time attack. Bagnaia is already scoring yellow helmets in the first sectors.

07:53 – Also on the track Miguel Oliveira and Fabio Di Giannantonio, who in the morning was the victim of a crash without consequences at turn 11.

07:42 – Also on the track Pol Espargarò, author of yesterday’s best time. At the moment there are 5 different bikes in the first 5 places and the Honda is missing. You are incredibly small, with the top five in less than a tenth.

07:37 – The Japanese does not touch up his reference and afterwards Raul Fernandez and the current leader Brad Binder also enter the track. Quite slow phase of these tests, with very little activity on the track.

07:21 – He timidly restarts track activity, Nakagami is the first driver to return after the lunch break

06:53 – The reason why Joan Mir has so few laps to his credit (currently only 26) is that the Spaniard suffered a crash early in the session. No consequences for the pilot, here are the images

06:48 – Waiting for the action to return to the track, we can talk about what we saw yesterday and among the most interesting innovations of the first day of testing was the debut of the new Honda aerodynamic configuration, which is partly inspired by Ducati and partly also from the Aprilia RS-GP. You can read the article here

06:44 – The sky is becoming more and more threatening, the hope is that the rain will not end the second day of testing more than three hours early.

06:23 – There is no activity on the track at the moment. All the drivers are stopped in the pits.

06:12 – At mid-day Fabio Quartararo is the driver with the most laps to his credit, having crossed the finish line 53 times. The Frenchman complained yesterday that he had no news to test in the Yamaha garage, with an M1 that hasn’t received any really important updates in view of 2022.

06:10 – Distant clouds threaten to spill rain on the track.

06:05 – Welcome to our LIVE chronicle of the second day of testing in Mandalika. At mid-session the best time is for Brad Binder who crumbled yesterday’s record and stopped the clock in 1’31’814, just six thousandths better than Fabio Quartararo. This is the ranking at the moment, with Rins 3rd ahead of Bastianini and Aleix Espargarò. Still far from the Bagnaia peak, for now 18 °.

The Mandalika track hosts the second day of official tests and it seems that the situation on the track is much better than yesterday. Times are definitely more interesting in the middle of the day. Yesterday Pol Espargarò gave Honda a smile ahead of his brother Aleix and Brad Binder. Bagnaia was more late and finished with the 22nd time having never mounted a soft tire.

The really interesting thing that emerged from the first day of testing is the general balance that could be observed. In fact, six different bikes were placed in the first six places of the time table to testify how open the challenge is in view of the 2022 world championship.