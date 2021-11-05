MotoGP / Marquez case, Aleix Espargarò doesn’t trust – Moto

There is no peace for Marc Marquez. Fresh from two consecutive victories – in Austin and Misano – and finally appearing in constant and significant improvement in the last few races on a physical level, the eight-time world champion is now again forced to miss a race due to injury. In fact, the Honda rider will not be on track in Portimao this weekend, due to an accident that saw him protagonist while he was training doing enduro. The official version released by the team speaks of concussion. However, several have been skeptical of this diagnosis. The fact that the Cervera rider is also in doubt for the last race of the year, scheduled for November 14 in Valencia, does not help to calm the spirits.

During yesterday’s press conference Pecco Bagnaia he was surprised by the fact that the # 93 risks not competing in Spain as well. The Aprilia standard bearer appeared even more skeptical, Aleix Espargarò, Pol’s brother, Marquez’s box mate. As reported by the German site Speedweek, Aleix questioned the veracity of the information released by HRC regarding the real state of health of the six-time MotoGP champion. “Nobody has precise information on how his accident happened. So we have to believe it’s just a concussion, because the accident didn’t happen in the last Grand Prix. Otherwise we would know what kind of accident it was”Commented Espargarò.

“I have no idea what’s wrong with him – added the Aprilia rider, assuming worrying scenarios – maybe he even has a broken arm. One thing is certain, it is not here. Obviously a concussion is serious business. But normally Marc would do anything to drive. Everybody knows. I don’t know if emotion is the right word. I think it’s something worse “he concluded.