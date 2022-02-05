MotoGP, Marquez: “I’m fast, but the view will always be my Achilles heel”

Seated on an empty petrol can, we hope Marc Marquez is the same as always. Eyes darting as he answers questions. He seems full of energy, despite having on his shoulders – and what shoulders – 62 laps. Routes, it must be remembered with 35 °, perhaps 80% humidity and the asphalt at an altitude of 70.

The usual Marc, in short, who when they tell him that he must abandon the aseptic camera of the Dorna that asks him the questions to be answered in Spanish, English and Catalan to throw himself into the melee of the journalists, gets up abruptly to sit with us at a table a few meters away. Darkness is falling on the Sepang circuit and Marc is absolutely, indisputably, completely at ease. A boxer whose bathrobe has just been removed by the latter to allow him to return to his usual place: the center of the ring.

“When you get back on a MotoGP you feel the adrenaline. I tried the new bike. I had three in the garage. It was difficult, because it is very different, but I consider it a good day “, were his first words.

You made the 8th, with two falls. Let’s say two slips. Can you explain them to us?

“The bike behaves differently, from my point of view it is very different from the one I was used to and after riding the old one for a long time, I can’t say that with 2022 I have found the direction to take. With the new one it is easier to keep time, but this has created a new problem as always. The sensation of contact, the confidence, with the front tire is different. For example today: one mistake was mine, but as for the second, I didn’t understand what happened. Certainly a long time away from the bike created an extra difficulty for me: the times are coming, but I don’t know why! ”.

He says it with absolute tranquility, Marc. This is not an excuse, nor does it seem to consider it a serious problem. It’s just that it is and he brings it back to you as if he were asking you, do you want coffee with sugar or without?

“Today with the bike I tested two setups – try to go into more detail – With the first the problem of instability of the rear tire remains, with the second no. At the moment, however, with the RC213V 2022 I have to sacrifice my strong point, which is cornering. If I force, I fall. Of course at this moment we are not yet in place. We have more potential, but I still don’t know how to use this potential. It is true that the bike works well in Sepang anyway. We didn’t do a long run today anyway. I haven’t worked so hard with the set-ups. I can’t say: you drive more with the rear or you drive more with the front, because it is possible to change the behavior of the bike simply by changing the set-up. It is too early to express a judgment ”.

Perhaps also because you are not yet completely 100% physically, let’s venture. The answer comes like a balloon hit on the fly.

“About my state of health: this winter the concern was the eyes, the diplopia, but without losing sight of the arm. I feel better physically, but the use of the muscles you use when riding the bike cannot be replicated in the gym. This year’s target is simply to try not to inflame the shoulder, because when it happens the pain increases and I lose strength ”.

How do you get to these tests, and above all how do you think you will be in the first race, in Qatar?

“Having not ridden a MotoGP for so long, and above all having practically not ridden at all, a problem arose … also because it is true that last week I tested first with the dirt bike and then twice with two bikes road, but it is not the same thing. Anyway: I have not lost speed, but I have lost references and confidence on the limits, on the trajectories. Things that I will only resume by turning on the track. That’s why I told my team today: let me drive, I have to accumulate laps. We don’t try too many things. Then tomorrow if I regain confidence, then we will do other tests “.

Do you drive calmly or in a corner of your mind is there the nightmare that a possible slip can resume your vision problem?

“This was the first question I asked my doctors. If I were to crash at the Malaysian GP, ​​or in another race, for example, I could have the same problem. The possibility exists again. From today to two years. If I fall tomorrow or two years from now, it could happen again. The nerve is there – he says, pointing to the right side of his head, just near the temple – and it is weak. They explained to me what it is, where does it come from? No. Evidently I have strong bones because in all these years, with all the falls I’ve done, I’ve only broken my humerus (laughs), but it seems that this nerve, I don’t know why, is my weak point. It’s my Achilles heel “.