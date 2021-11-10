MotoGP / Melandri: “Marquez risks the final blow of his career” – Moto

Diplopia diagnosed a Marc Marquez following the concussion remedied in the fall in motocross training, he cannot make the eight-time world champion from Cervera sleep peacefully. The evolution of the vision disorder that is afflicting him will have to be evaluated from week to week and no one currently can expose himself on any recovery times or on the possibility of having to be forced to stop his career. Marquez will therefore have to wait and leverage his mental strength again, after the odyssey of recovery – not yet completed – from the injury at the beginning of November.

Marco Melandri, former MotoGP rider and current technical commentator for Dazn Italia, gave his point of view to The Gazzetta dello Sport: “See old Marc again? It will depend on the recovery time. The diplopia paradoxically is less invasive than the fracture of a bone, but it does not give you certain recovery times. Also, not knowing if you should have an operation or not, you can be afraid. The next two months will be decisive: he can prepare himself physically, but if the wait is prolonged, mental difficulties could arise. Marc is not someone who gives up and is able to get back up just when it seems impossible, but if it does not recover by the beginning of 2022 it could be the final blow: even superheroes can snap something in the head. I identify with him: you have to work in the shadows, first to go back to being a normal person, then to become the athlete you were again. It’s not easy. I only sincerely hope to see him back on the track: as a guide, he is in the saddle and is capable of attacking just when he is in trouble, no one is like him “.

For Melandri, Honda will have to start thinking about plan B: “It is an injury that creates further problems for her because we have seen that only Marquez is able to close the gap with the others. Honda must find another solution to make the bike more drivable: for years it developed it on the needs of Marc who made it go so fast, then he got injured and the problems emerged. If Marquez does not recover, it is obvious that Honda must think about the market: Marc is close to 30 and such an important team must have strong riders ”.