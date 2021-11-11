MotoGP, messages from the riders for Marquez: “Come back soon, Marc”

The diplopia will force Marc Marquez to miss the Valencia Grand Prix and the Jerez winter tests: a forced stop that poses yet another question about the Spaniard’s career, already marked by the injury at Jerez 2020.

“These are tough times. It seems like it rains in the wet “ wrote Marc, testifying to the difficult period he is going through. In which he can count on the affection of the fans and on the many certificates of esteem received by his colleagues.

MotoGP: Marc Marquez out of the Valencia GP and the Jerez tests

“We are waiting for you”

Starting with the world champion Fabio Quartararo, who wrote: “I want to wish this champion the best possible recovery “, closely followed by other drivers like Michele Pirro. “Even if he is an opponent on the track, when a sportsman suffers from injuries, he is always very sorry” are the words of the Ducati test rider. “Get up early, motorcycling needs you. Strength champion “.





“Come back stronger than ever” is the message of Ana Carrasco, which they also joined Fabio Di Giannantonio, Sergio Garcia and the Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz.

Not missing Joan Mir, Marc’s arch rival on the track: “I hope you can recover soon to find us on track for the Sepang tests”.

A wish that encompasses the thoughts of all fans.

