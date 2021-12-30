MotoGP, Mooney is the new title sponsor of the VR46 Racing Team in MotoGP

With an announcement that has swept away the silence of recent weeks, the VR46 Racing Team has announced that the new title sponsor of the team in 2022 will be Mooney, an Italian company operating in the banking sector. A partnership that will also embrace the Moto2 team starting next season.

In any case, excellent news for Valentino Rossi and his team, who found in the collaboration with Mooney the partner he needed to keep faith with the commitments made by the newborn team in MotoGP, who will handle the Ducati from Luca Marini And Marco Bezzecchi. Further communications are expected for January 3, the date on which all the declarations of those directly involved will probably also arrive.

Mooney is the first Italian reality of Proximity Banking & Payments which inherits the experience of two excellences in different but complementary sectors: SisalPay, in the payments sector, and Banca 5 (Intesa Sanpaolo Group), in the banking sector. Thanks to a widespread network of over 45,000 affiliated stores and fully integrated with the digital ecosystem, Mooney plays an important social role by ensuring the community has simple, fast and secure access to a wide range of payment transactions – such as bills, prepaid cards, telephone top-ups – and services previously only available in bank branches – such as withdrawals, wire transfers and MAVs.