MotoGP, OFFICIAL – Francesco Guidotti will be KTM team manager from 2022

KTM has announced the return of Francesco Guidotti who will be Team Manager of the official team in MotoGP from next year. The 49-year-old from Tuscany had already been in charge of KTM in 125 and 250 for four years, before leaving the world championship for WorldSBK. In the last decade he has been at the helm of the Pramac MotoGP team before deciding once again to go back to wearing the Austrian manufacturer’s orange.

Francesco Guidotti declared: “sI was KTM team manager from 2006-2009 and then gained valuable experience in another series before returning to MotoGP. Now I am able to close the circle. KTM has always been very ambitious and hungry with its racing schedules and we can see that in MotoGP it is no different, it is amazing what they have achieved in such a short time and there is still a lot to do. I am very happy to be back and to be part of this great drive towards greater success “.

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports director added: “it is a pleasure to have Francesco with us again, he knows our culture and our way of running. We wanted to refresh the management structure of MotoGP and we feel that his inputs and ideas will give us a new impetus for our sixth season.. With people like Francesco, Fabiano Sterlacchini, Hervé Poncharal, Jens Hainbach and Aki Ajo we know we have the best management to help us move forward and set other MotoGP milestones for the company.“.