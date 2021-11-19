MotoGP, P. Espargarò: “Now I can ride the Honda as I knew how to do with the KTM”

Pol Espargarò did not live in 2021 the season that perhaps he dreamed of when he signed the contract with Honda to become Marc Marquez’s new teammate. With the KTM the Spaniard was able to impress, only that once he jumped on the RCV he immediately realized he had a big problem, or rather that of not being able to ride this bike as he was able to do with Mattighofen’s orange.

These Jerez tests, however, took a lot of weight off Pol’s stomach, who has finally found the confidence to be able to ride again following his style, rather than mortify him to meet the needs of the bike. Among other things, Espargarò was also a veteran of the terrible flight from Valencia and in these tests he had to save his energy to be able to always remain lucid in the saddle.

“The new bike is good, but there is still a lot of work to do – Pol said – The potential is very high, we have recovered some grip at the rear. I haven’t started riding the way I do, using the rear brake a lot. One thing that is fundamental for me. This year I have used it less and less and instead it is a strong feature of mine “.

Is it a problem that has affected you a lot this season?

“In KTM I used it a lot because especially at the beginning of the project the bike wasn’t running well. I used it a lot to increase the turning and it worked. On this bike we don’t have big turning problems, but the way you have to brake often leads me to lock the rear of the bike and this is a huge problem. One thing that took away my confidence, while with the new bike I feel I can go back to using it. I feel safer entering and exiting corners with this bike “.

Have other Honda riders complained about this as well?

“Every Honda rider had problems entering corners with the rear. This was particularly important for me. The other riders also complained a lot about the bike coming out of corners, while for me the problem was braking when entering. The fact is that the exit of the curve is for performance, while having a perfect entrance also serves to have more safety, even with very used tires. I think this year we will do fewer crashes for the front which closes at the entrance. ”

At what point do you feel with the new bike?

“We still have to play a lot with the balance of this bike. It is normal that by increasing the grip at the rear we have also loaded the front more, we have less problems with wheelie when exiting. Everything is connected, last year we started working to solve all the problems and Honda did a good job. I hope that the data collected here will now be used to bring something new to Malaysia, especially as regards this problem at the front. We make it work too much now. ”

But where was the clear step forward?

“With this bike I think I can feel the limit more and this is an excellent starting point. We had a mission to accomplish in the evolution and already from the first corner with this bike I felt very different in the saddle. I’m still not as precise as I would like, I still have to fully adapt to this bike but I certainly feel stronger. This also helps in the garage because having clearer sensations, my comments on the bike are also clearer, cleaner and even more true “.

In addition to the front problem, which area should you focus on?

“In addition to the front, we still have to work a lot on the power of the bike. We will face the Ducati which has so many bikes on the grid this season. If we want to fight them, we need to be able to overcome them, so we need the power to be able to fight them. I think it’s the most important thing because the frame is working well, while we need power. ”

Did you have only one version of the new bike here?

“There are two prototypes here with two slightly different powertrain specifications, they are quite similar. There are some electronics differences that I can’t talk about, but the situation has changed quite a bit in this area. Then we also worked on the chassis and aerodynamics. I think the work done in 2021 is helping us. ”

How do you feel after your flight from Valencia?

“I feel good, better. I’m not riding very well, but at least I can do almost everything well in the saddle. The problem now is the scaphoid that is hurting me terribly. The fact is that when the pain is severe, after three or four turns the hand falls asleep. It is a form of defense of the human body when the pain is very strong in an area of ​​the body. A dangerous thing that already happens to me with runs of two or three laps outside the pits. Obviously there is something wrong “.