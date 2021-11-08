MotoGP, Portimao GP: the Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Casey Stoner arrives. Bagnaia wins the race, Miller takes the podium, Ducati wins the constructors’ title, Pramac wins the independent team, Quartararo falls. There is enough to write a whole book on the influence of the Australian on the red constellation. In Borgo Panigale, instead of spending millions on development and salaries, they are thinking of kidnapping the Werewolf and keeping him locked up in the garage for the next few seasons.

Being Australian, Remy Gardner could only feel the beneficial effect in Moto2 and mortgage the world.

Unfortunately, Casey’s influence has no effect on South Africans. So Binder mows Foggia like a ripe ear of wheat and Pedro Acosta wins the title. Not thanks to Darryn’s accident, but because he’s strong. Of course he had taken a picture with Stoner before too, though.

Just coincidences?

THE BEAUTIFUL – Try again, Pecco. He did it and completed what he had left in the gravel at Misano. Pole position, fastest lap and victory to let everyone (but also himself) know that next year will be there. The constructors ‘title is fine, an award that only becomes important when the drivers’ title is missing. In Borgo Panigale they are fed up with the silver medal, Bagnai is starting to understand how to turn it into gold.

THE UGLY – Some are thinking of a collection to get Casey Stoner back full time in the paddock, the Ducati riders have already pulled out their wallet. In a slightly weak GP after the assigned World Championship, the Werewolf Kangaroo had a star reception. Between a photo with colleagues, interviews and assorted advice, his absence will be felt.

THE BAD – More than malice, unconsciousness, a neuronal blackout. The wrong thing, at the wrong time, against the wrong driver. Darryn Binder made a horror hat-trick. It is not the best business card to show up in MotoGP in a few days. Besides, he didn’t even need it, his fame would have preceded him anyway. Accompanied by the chills on the back of the other pilots when they find him next to him.

THE DISAPPOINTMENT – After the podium at Silverstone (and 4th place at Aragon) the Aprilia seems to have gone into hibernation. Autumn brings sleep, but a wake-up call would be needed at least for the last race. Aleix Espargarò has returned the habit of giving in to the force of gravity, Vinales is in an evident state of confusion. You don’t need a doctor, just a good result.

CONFIRMATION – Remy Gardner rode the long wave that leads him to the title. In truth, he still needs 3 points, the perfect number when there is only one race left.

THE MISTAKE – Semel in anno licet insanire, or fall. Fabio Quartararo apologized for the mistake, the first in the race of the whole season. They say that a mole makes a beauty even more interesting, maybe a fall with a perfect year does the same.

THE SURPRISE – Marc wasn’t there, Alex kept up the good name of the Marquez family. We could also have missed a podium without the red flag, but there is nothing to complain about. Honda opened the strings of the upgrade bag and the result has come. It’s not a casuality.

THE PASS – Outside, at the first corner, passing 4 drivers. A world champion overtaking, which Pedro Acosta actually is now. The Spanish shark has just arrived in the world championship and is already scary.

THE CURIOSITY – He had won a world championship, but he had never qualified on the front row. Joan Mir has discovered the new sensation. All that remains is to find out how many years will pass before we see him on pole.

I TOLD YOU SO – Quartararo: “I’m in Portimao to have fun“. Possible that he did, but not on the track.