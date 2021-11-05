MotoGP, Quartararo also takes FP2 in Portimao: Bagnaia 2nd on Miller

16:05 – Our LIVE chronicle of the second free practice session in Portimao ends here, thank you for following it with us. Stay tuned to GPOne for all the statements of the protagonists directly from the paddock and remember tonight’s appointment with our Sport Bar. Stay Tuned!

16:00 – Also this afternoon there was a good fight on the track between Quartararo and Bagnaia, who exchanged the first position for most of the session with the Frenchman able to perform yet another kidney stroke at the end of the session . Behind them was an excellent Miller, who confirmed his competitive position, ahead of Joan Mir and the first Honda rider in the standings, or Pol Espargarò. Virtual second row closed by Johann Zarco, bringing the number of Ducatis in the top six in the standings to 3.

Alex Marquez opens the third row in front of Aleix Espargarò, who today managed to be more incisive than his teammate Vinales. Nakagami and Rins close the top ten and conquer the momentary passage to Q2. Jorge Martìn just out of ten, in front of Franco Morbidelli who after giving excellent signals was not able to finish in line with the times of the best.

To find Rossi and Dovizioso you have to scroll through the entire ranking, with the two Yamaha riders closing respectively with the 21st and 22nd time, more than 1.7 seconds behind Quartararo’s references.

15:58 – Fabio Quartararo closes the session in command, trimming just over a tenth to Pecco Bagnaia. This is the ranking

15:55 – The checkered flag is flying, but many drivers are improving in the last few seconds. We wait before giving the ranking, with Quartararo currently leading with two tenths of Miller.

15:54 – Miller in command, on Mir and Bagnaia. Meanwhile, Vinales climbs to 7th position! Zarco does well too, but Quartararo arrives who does an incredible lap and stops the clock in 1’39’390!

15:52 – Mir files another thousandths, while Morbidelli climbs to 4th position behind Quartararo. Even Bagnaia under the wall of 1’40. Jack Miller is also turning strong, the ranking is about to be turned upside down.

15:51 – Morbidelli fails to improve, while Joan Mir surprises everyone by taking the best time with 1’39’770. Now we will aim to touch 39’5. Lots of red helmets, they are pushing everyone on the track now.

15:50 – Morbidelli is also doing well, he is doing a good lap and is preparing to climb the rankings.

15:48 – The pilots are now launching for the last attempts, Mir pushes to improve but remains 3rd. Well Vinales in the first two sectors.

15:45 – Bagnaia and Quartararo still in the pits, probably both will soon enter for the challenge of the last minutes of this FP2 in Portimao.

15:43 – Given the competitiveness that Honda is showing here, it’s a shame not to have Marc Marquez on the track. This is the ranking when there are exactly 10 minutes to the end of the time.

15:42 – Just over ten minutes at the end of the session, Rossi is now 21st ahead of Dovizioso, with the two veterans closing the standings. Many pilots return to the pits, we are preparing for the phase dedicated to the time attack.

15:40 – Looking at the combined, here is the list of the ten drivers currently qualified for Q2.

15:39 – Great time for Bagnaia who touches the wall of 1’40, ahead of Quartararo 5 cents away. Beautiful duel between the two contenders who continue to push each other. Meanwhile Luca Marini enters the top ten. Time canceled in Quartararo, who remains second.

15:38 – Lots of red helmets at the moment in the standings, with several riders improving their references in the split times. Bagnaia and Quartararo continue to push very hard.

15:37 – Bagnaia does not improve, but continues to replicate his pace of 1’40’4. Without a doubt, Pecco has a great pace.

15:35 – Bagnaia made a small mistake by losing a lap, but now he is relaunching and has a red helmet in the first sector.

15:33 – The ranking changes slightly, with Mir climbing to second position. This is the situation when there are 20 minutes left for the checkered flag.

15:31 – Step forward for Joan Mir, who however makes a mistake in the last sector. Too bad for the 2020 champion who was setting a time in line with the best.

15:29 – Small mistake for Quartararo, who is unable to keep his Yamaha in the corner after having crossed it and chooses to go long.

15:27 – Stefan Bradl is not going badly, who is now 12th ahead of Vinales, exactly in the middle of the table. Morbidelli is now 6th ahead of Zarco. The Ducati Frenchman must regain his early season polish on Pramac’s Ducati.

15:26 – Moment of stasis on the track, with only two riders running, namely Mir and Pol Espargarò. The riders are working on the bikes and then hit the track for the second stint.

15:24 – Pol Espargarò also pushes very hard, closing his attempt by placing himself in 4th position behind Alex Marquez and in front of Nakagami. 3 Honda at the top right now.

15:22 – Bagnaia fails to improve, but in practice replicates the time that allows him to be in command. Certainly the Ducati rider has a great pace. Quartararo now undermines him and takes the lead with an advantage of 6 cents. The confrontation continues between the two who up to Misano competed for the world championship crown, which went to the French.

15:21 – More red helmets for Bagnaia, who continues to be the reference on the track. Rossi and Dovizioso still slow and distant. I am now 20th and 21st, over a second behind the best.

15:20 – This is the ranking when there are about 35 minutes to go to the checkered flag.

15:18 – Bagnaia immediately strong, laps in 1’40’413, undermining Alex Marquez. Today the riders are using a front average instead of the soft one they used this morning.

15:16 – Nakagami and Marquez are placed in front, with Mir 3rd in front of Martìn and Bagnaia. We are already under the wall of 1’41.

15:15 – Morbidelli and Bagnaia get ahead of everyone, but the times are obviously not interesting yet. As the laps go by, this morning’s references will also collapse.

15:14 – As this morning, at the ready Mir starts well, but after a while Nakagami and Vinales also arrive, confirming himself in excellent form in Portimao. The Spaniard is taking more and more measures to his Aprilia and the performances reflect this growth in feeling with the bike from Noale.

15:11 – One of the special observers today will be Luca Marini, excellent sixth this morning and very incisive for the whole session. After the first row at Misano, perhaps the Ducati rider has found more confidence.

15:10 – The session in Portimao starts, drivers immediately on the track to face the Fp2.

15:07 – Rins this morning was very incisive to the point of finishing in position with Suzuki. Very nice the camera brought to the track this morning by the Spaniard, attached to his shoulder and able to offer very beautiful.

15:06 – Today the confrontation between Bagnaia and Quartararo will continue, who this morning challenged each other for the whole session, alternating in the lead of the standings.

15:05 – Welcome to our LIVE chronicle of the FP2 MotoGP in Portimao. The temperature has risen since this morning and forecasts are that we will be able to see much more interesting times in this session.

The challenge between Quartararo and Bagnaia seems destined to go on also this weekend in Portimao, with the two competing on the edge of tenths for the entire first free practice session in the Algarve. Fabio won this morning, who without the pressure of having to conquer the title seems to be the steamroller of the beginning of the season. But Bagnaia was very close, closely followed by a tonic Miller. The two Suzuki riders were also incisive, with Rins and Mir just off the front row virtual and finally fast right from the start with a GSX-RR which this season sometimes did not seem to live up to expectations.

This morning the surprise was represented by Luca Marini, able to finish in 6th position ahead of Pol Espargarò and Maverick Vinales. The Top Gun can boast a particular record, because after having raced here on the Yamaha in 2021, is now competing in the second Portuguese round of the season on a different bike, obviously the Aprilia RS-GP. This morning he went very fast, managing to close even in front of his teammate Aleix Espargarò, 10th behind Morbidelli.

Our LIVE FP2 MotoGP chronicle will kick off at 15:00, Stay Tuned!

This is the classification of the FP1 MotoGP of Portimao: